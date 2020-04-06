e-paper
Favourite cricketer, best captain, best ODI opener: Hanuma Vihari names his choices

In his short career so far, Vihari has scored 552 runs in nine matches at an average of 36.80 and this includes a century against West Indies.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Hanuma Vihari
File image of Hanuma Vihari(AP)
         

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari has picked Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar as his favourite crickeer of all time. He took to Twitter to answer questions from fans in a Q&A session where he responded to queries such as his favourite ODI opener, his favourite captains among other topics.

Answering one such question, the young batsman, who made his Test debut against England in 2018 said Sachin Tendulkar is his favourite cricketer of all time.

 

Vihari, who has become an important member of India’s Test squad named Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli as the best captains.

He also picked Rohit Sharma as the best opener in the world right now, as far as One Day Internationals are concerned.

 

Vihari has earlier credited the atmosphere in the dressing room for this recent run of scores and speaks about the influence of Virat Kohli on his game and on the entire team.

“He (Kohli) sets an example - on the field and off the field, with the work ethic he has. He is an inspiration in the dressing room, especially for youngsters. We look at him like an idol and someone who we can follow,” Vihari told ESPNCricinfo.

During the series, West Indies legend Viv Richards spoke about how Vihari played in the V and this was one of the keys to his batting.

“Playing in the V was always my strength. If you ask anyone who has seen me in the early years of my career, they would say it is. Once I get my eye in, I dominate the spinners. Even the fast bowlers. I widen my range of shots, but initially I try to hit in the V and play as straight as possible,” he further added.

