'We saw you cry on telly': Barmy Army gives Steve Smith a brutal Sandpaper Gate reminder during 1st Ashes Test - Watch

Test cricket in England, against England, is among the most daunting tasks. Barring tackling the seaming conditions against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad and trying to decipher the brand new phenomenon called Bazball, an opposition also has to take care of the certain Barmy Army. Australia star Steve Smith witnessed it on Day 3 of the 1st Ashes Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground where he was tormented by England cricket team's official fan group, leading up to his dismissal by Stuart Broad that gave the hosts an edge in the series opener.

It first started off Barmy Army serving the Australia vice-captain a brutal reminder of the infamous Sandpaper Gate incident that had rocked Aussie cricket in 2018 during the tour of South Africa. Five years hence, and after serving his punishment and accepting the mistakes made, Smith is still taunted for the same.

On Tuesday, Barmy Army were heard teasing Smith by singing “Steve we saw you cry on the telly”, reminding him of the first press conference he held post that incident where he had broken down into tears in front of the reporters.

Smith was also jeered by the Barmy Army when he stepped in to bat in the second innings in the fag end of Day 4. The former Australia captain did a mighty job in the memorable 2019 series by blocking out the chants from Barmy Army as Australia had managed to retain the urn with a 2-2 draw. But on Tuesday, the loud chants did have an effect on Smith as he managed only 16 runs before nicking Broad's fine delivery, a dismissal which handed England a big edge in the Test match.

The dismissal led to Pat Cummins sending out Scott Boland at the nightwatchman and together with Usman Khawaja they ensured no more wickets fell before stumps. Australia now stand 174 runs away from the target with seven wickets in hand. While England seem to be in the driver's seat, with rain prediction on the final day, all three results seem possible.

