‘We thought this might change his career, then you saw failures…’: KL Rahul gets reality check after inconsistent show

Sanjay Manjrekar gave his blunt take on KL Rahul's inconsistent show in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The star Indian batter had a solid start to the series with half-centuries in Perth and Brisbane, but he failed to capitalise on that and finished the series with just 276 runs at an average of 30.67. The dynamic batter player retained the opening slot for the final Test after getting demoted to number 3 at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test. KL Rahul finished the Australia series with just 276 runs at an average of 30.67. (AFP)

Manjrekar was not impressed with Rahul's dismal show in the last two Tests and suggested that it has been the same case with him for years.

"I think now we know what KL Rahul is about. We were talking about him being India's best batter at the start of the series. He looked so compact, then got that 80 in Brisbane as well. We thought this might just change his career in the right direction. Then you saw the failures again," Manjreka said on ESPNCricinfo.

Rahul has often come under the scanner for his inconsistency despite having solid technique and a wide range of shots, as his Test average is 33.58 after 58 matches, which doesn't justify the talent he possesses.

However, Manjrekar feels that despite his inconsistent show, Rahul will be able to retain his place in the Test squad for the next series against England.

"I don't see him being left out for England considering that India still are looking for an opener. They don't want to go to [Abhimanyu] Easwaran and KL Rahul, the last time he was there, played well. So, I see that opening combination continuing, unless Rohit Sharma comes in and throws spanner in the works," he added.

‘Yashasvi Jaiswal was really the greatest news to come through’

Meanwhile, the former Mumbai cricketer was highly impressed with young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for putting up a fightback throughout the series despite a couple of failures. Jaiswal was the second-highest run-getter in the series with 391 runs after Travis Head.

"Incredible. Also, overcoming the Mitchell Starc problem with that swinging ball. He was really the greatest news to come through. Top of the order against that kind of an attack on helpful pitches, to have two scores of 80 and a 160 was tremendous. Big gain for India," he said.