We were determined not to let the trophy go outside: Richa Ghosh

Mumbai: Richa Ghosh’s 24-ball 34 was the difference between India posting a total of 298 to what otherwise could have turned out less than ideal in the World Cup final against South Africa, which India won by 52 runs in the end. She was the one to find timely boundaries and ensure there were no late hiccups in the famous run-chase of 339 against Australia in the semi-finals. Without her belligerent 94 in the league game loss to South Africa, India could have been rolled over, their campaign sent off the tracks. India`s Richa Ghosh. (Raju Shinde/HT)

The big-hitter from Siliguri may not have scored the volume of runs as the top order, but Richa proved to be someone who would always top the dressing room medal chart. Coming down the order and being challenged to immediately assess the situation and react robustly against bowling attacks is one of the toughest gigs in white-ball cricket. And it is to Richa’s credit that she has made it a habit of doing it regularly. India may have backups for many positions, but there’s no one quite like Richa on the power-hitting front.

The 22-year-old’s stocks should rise dramatically, looking at her World Cup returns. She scored the most sixes (12) in the tournament and had the best strike rate (132) for her 235 runs. “There was pressure in the final. I tried to stay calm and not think too much of what is happening on the outside. That has helped me a lot and is visible in my batting,” the wicketkeeper said on Sunday.

“Shot selection is very important for any batter. For me, it is very important because it helps me pick the right balls to hit sixes,” Richa said. This ability to deal in sixes is a skill that is scarce in the Indian team. Only Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have hit more sixes - 74 and 56 - than Ghosh (36), but they have done so playing two and three times more ODIs.

Fearlessness is second nature to natural stroke players. It’s part of Richa’s make-up. She does not overthink either. “When I came to bat, I had no time to look at the pitch because I had to score runs,” she said, when asked about the pitch slowing up in the final. By using a mix of power and inventive stroke play, Richa had the answers to all questions SA bowlers posed.

The one time Richa slipped with the bat in the tournament was when she holed out in the close run chase against England. India fell short by four runs. “One bad innings should not demotivate you,” she said. “I knew what my role was. I knew I had to finish matches.”

Richa wasn’t lacking in determination after having learnt her lessons along the way. “The World Cup was being watched by everyone. We were determined that it is happening in India and we will not let it go outside,” she said.

The trophy stays in India. It is the first time too. With players like Richa only establishing herself, opponents are warned.