'We were worried in Pakistan': Wasim Akram warns Australia against India's 'miracle kid' ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rishabh Pant’s century on his return to the Indian Test team was one of the most heartwarming takeaways from India’s resounding victory in the first match against Bangladesh in Chennai. Marking his return after nearly two years away from the format, Pant looked to be back at his best as he scored 109 in India's second innings, looking like his typical self. Rishabh Pant celebrating his century against Bangladesh. (BCCI)

Praise for Pant’s mentality and ability to bounce back despite his near-fatal accident has come in for all quarters. Commenting on India’s performance, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram tipped his hat to the dashing keeper-batter.

“Look at Pant’s performance, the miracle that he has performed by showing he is superhuman by returning from his tragedy,” said Akram. “The way his accident happened, we were all worried in Pakistan, I was worried and tweeted about him," revealed Akram, indicating the concern felt in cricket circles across the world upon Pant's accident.

Pant missed several key series while away, such as the visits of Australia in 2023 and England in 2024, as well as the WTC final in 2023. Akram pointed out how revolutionary and brave Pant’s batting could be and how he was continuing in that vein.

“The way he used to play in Test cricket, the way he performed in Australia with the century then,” said the Pakistan legend. “The way he batted against England, playing a reverse-sweep against [James] Anderson in Test cricket, even [Pat] Cummins. He’s special.”

‘He’s a miracle kid…'

In particular, Akram expressed how impressed he was with the courage and mental strength that Pant had shown to be able to return to top-level sport and make such a statement upon his comeback. “Especially what he has been through in that horrific accident, coming back from that, how mentally strong must that boy be.”

“That’s a story to be told for generations and generations, in my opinion, to motivate young people of the world. You can come back the way Pant did,” said Akram, heaping the compliments on Pant.

“He came back and averaged 40 in the IPL, 446 runs at a strike rate of 155, he’s a miracle kid,” concluded the Pakistan pacer, not mincing words in his lofty opinion of the Indian wicketkeeper, who came back to the IPL as captain of the Delhi Capitals as if he had never left.

Pant will be in line to play in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur beginning on September 27.