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‘We were wronged’: Kal Somani group cries foul, questions integrity of $1.6B Rajasthan Royals deal to Mittals

Amid speculation that the consortium faced funding issues, the Kal Somani group categorically denied the claims, stating that finances were never a concern.

Published on: May 05, 2026 01:59 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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The US-based Kal Somani-led consortium on Tuesday alleged a lack of transparency and integrity after losing the bid to acquire the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals to the group led by industrialist Lakshmi N. Mittal.

Lakshmi N Mittal-led group is the new owner of Rajasthan Royals(PTI)

In a joint statement issued by Somani, Rob Walton (Walmart Group) and Sheila Ford Hamp (Ford Group), the consortium said it was “deeply disappointed and surprised” by the outcome, while denying reports that it had withdrawn from the bidding process. The group asserted that the final result did not reflect a “level playing field”.

According to the franchise, the Somani-led group had pulled out of the race, paving the way for the Mittal family—along with Aditya Mittal and vaccine manufacturer Adar Poonawalla—to acquire a majority stake in Rajasthan Royals for USD 1.65 billion (approx. 15,600 crore).

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Amid speculation that the consortium faced funding issues, the group categorically denied the claims, stating that finances were never a concern.

“Contrary to stories that have been planted in the press, our group was—and has always been—fully funded, prepared to close with certainty, and never withdrew our bid.”

The consortium further claimed that it had completed documentation and was informed that a franchise board meeting on Saturday would approve its bid.

“We had executed documentation in place and were told that the franchise’s board meeting on Saturday was held to approve our consortium. In the end, this was never the case. We approached this process with the highest standards of honesty, integrity, professionalism and in good faith, but unfortunately, that wasn’t enough.”

“We do not believe the outcome ultimately reflected a level playing field, and it is difficult to reconcile the strength of our bid and preparedness to close with the final decision,” the statement said.

However, a PTI report suggested that the decision stemmed from multiple issues with the consortium’s documentation, which reportedly did not pass scrutiny from the existing owners, including Manoj Badale. Specific details were not disclosed in the official announcement confirming the Mittal-Poonawalla acquisition.

“While we respect competitive outcomes, we also believe that processes of this significance should be conducted with transparency, consistency, integrity and in good faith,” the group added.

The Mittal family will hold approximately 75 per cent of Rajasthan Royals, with Poonawalla owning around 18 per cent. The remaining roughly 7 per cent will be retained by approved existing investors, including Badale.

The restructured Rajasthan Royals board will include Lakshmi N. Mittal, Aditya Mittal, Vanisha Mittal-Bhatia, Adar Poonawalla and Manoj Badale.

 
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Home / Cricket News / ‘We were wronged’: Kal Somani group cries foul, questions integrity of $1.6B Rajasthan Royals deal to Mittals
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