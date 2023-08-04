'We weren't able to win elusive IPL trophy...': Mike Hesson's 'disappointed' message as RCB pick new team management

Months ahead of the auction and the 2024 IPL season, Royal Challengers Bangalore made a major change to their team management as Andy Flower, whose association with Lucknow Super Giants ended earlier this year, was roped in as the new head coach thus marking the end of Mike Hesson's stint as the director of cricket operations, and the latter was left immensely "disappointed" at parting ways with the franchise.

Mike Hesson's stint as the Director of Cricket of Royal Challengers Bangalore ended on Friday,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not just Hesson, but the supporting staff was also let go off, including head coach Sanjay Bangar as their contracts were not renewed. RCB's statement, which announced the appointment of Flower, added: "RCB also confirmed the decision of not renewing the contract of Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Head Coach Sanjay Bangar as part of the internal review that the team has concluded post the end of the previous season. The franchise places its gratitude to both of these dignitaries for all their efforts during their time with RCB for the last four seasons."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During Hesson's stint as the Director of Cricket Operations, RCB had snapped their streak of poor seasons between 2017 and 2019 where they had finished bottom of the table twice, to making the playoffs for a hat-trick of seasons between 2020 and 2022. The tenure however ended with RCB finishing sixth in the 2023 season.

'Disappointed to be leaving...'

Taking to Instagram, Hesson highlighted RCB's achievements during the period, during which the toughest phase was moving on from Virat Kohli as the captain to picking Faf du Plessis as the skipper, and expressed his disappointment at having to leave the franchise.

"Although we were able to make good progress making 3 playoffs in the last 4 seasons we were not able to win the elusive trophy that I like so many players, support staff and the amazing fans so dearly wanted," Hesson wrote in his post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Although disappointed to be leaving RCB I have some very fond memories working with great people both on and off the park. I would like to thank the management for the opportunity and wish RCB and it's new coaching team the very best," he added. “Lastly to the amazing RCB fans, you are unwavering in your support and passion for the team and made me feel at home. For that I thank you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RCB would hoping that their fortunes would change under the new head coach Flower who has had an impressive resume so far which includes title wins in PSL, The Hundred and the ILT20 and in his only stint in IPL, he had taken LSG to the playoffs last season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON