‘Delighted to be reunited with Faf’: Andy Flower named RCB head coach as Bangar, Hesson part ways

Former Zimbabwe batter and renowned cricket coach, Andy Flower, was on Thursday, named as the new coach of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Flower will take over RCB's reins ahead of the next IPL season, replacing former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar, whose contract was not renewed and neither was Mike Hesson's, who was the RCB's director of cricket operations till the last season. Andy Flower during a practice session(Action Images via Reuters)

Flower, who was working as a consultant with the Australian men's team till the Ashes, comes on board with a wealth of experience after having coached international and franchise cricket teams for over a decade. He has won PSL, The Hundred, ILT20, and T10 as head coach. He was a hugely successful coach for England, winning home and away Ashes campaigns as well as the T20 World Cup in 2010. Under his tenure, England also became the No.1-ranked Test team in the world. He is also the first player from Zimbabwe to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

One of the finest batters during his time, Flower had a successful cricketing career with a batting average of 51.54 and 12 hundreds from 63 Test matches to his name. Both as a player and later as a coach, Flower has a successful track record in Indian conditions.

Prathmesh Mishra, RCB's chief commercial officer expressed his gratitude towards Hesson and Bangar and welcomed Flower to the franchise. “We would like to thank Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar for their excellent work in the past four seasons culminating in three play-offs. Their professionalism and work ethics have always been held in high regard. They leave us with a legacy of having given several young players the confidence to show their ability at the highest stage. On behalf of RCB, I would like to wish both of them all the best for their future endeavours and welcome Andy Flower to take the baton forward to achieve greater heights with RCB.”

RCB vice president Rajesh Menon termed Flower as “one of the best coaches”. “Andy is one of the best coaches in the game today. He has inspired players in leagues across the world. His track record of success is ideal to take RCB forward.”

‘Excited to be reunited with Faf du Plessis’: Flower

Flower, 55, expressed his excitement at linking up with RCB and said, “I am really proud to be joining RCB. I’m truly honoured to represent a franchise of their size, reputation and standing. RCB have an unrivalled fan following and I can’t wait to fully experience the atmosphere in the Chinnaswamy next season.”

The main task of the former left-hander will be to put an end to RCB's trophy wait. They are one of the only two franchises - Punjab Kings being the other - who are yet to win the IPL despite playing all the seasons.

“We have an exciting roster of players to work with, and I recognise and will relish both the amazing opportunity with RCB but also the responsibility that comes with the role. It is a great challenge, and I can’t wait to get started.”

On Hesson and Bangar, the Zimbabwean quipped, “I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect, and I look forward to the challenge of taking RCB to new heights. I’m particularly excited to be reunited with Faf. We have worked very well together in the past and I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better.

