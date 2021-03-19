IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / We will be feared by a lot of teams in T20 World Cup: Collingwood
England's Dawid Malan, left, interacts with Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood.(AP)
England's Dawid Malan, left, interacts with Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood.(AP)
cricket

We will be feared by a lot of teams in T20 World Cup: Collingwood

Collingwood, who had captained England to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2010, said they are now better prepared for the tournament, scheduled to be held in India in seven months' time.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:01 PM IST

England will be "feared" by a lot of teams in the upcoming T20 World Cup, assistant coach Paul Collingwood asserted on Friday.

Collingwood, who had captained England to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2010, said they are now better prepared for the tournament, scheduled to be held in India in seven months' time.

"Going into this World Cup I think we will be feared by a lot of teams because of our white-ball form for the past four years," Collingwood told British media on the eve of their T20I series-decider against India.

"We've got a lot of match winners from one to 11, who can win games from their own bat. Totally different teams from 2010 to now, but I don't think we could be in a better place.

"The team in 2010 was a team that came together right at the last moment, and we took a few risks, gambles on selection.

"We knew what kind of cricket we wanted to play but it hadn't been drilled into us over a long period of time, like this team has. I think this team is better prepared."

Collingwood said the success mantra of their white-ball teams lies in playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

"I never feel you win World Cups, big tournaments by being conservative. You've got to be ahead of the game. This team has done that over the past four years, that drilled into being aggressive.

"You've got to have a lot of bravery to do it in the big games. Tomorrow's another example. Hopefully, we can go out there and play our usual aggressive cricket and of course adapt to the conditions.

"That's how they want to play and that's how you put teams under pressure whether you're playing the first game or in the final. That is our mantra."

Asked about the importance of the series-decider, he said these kind of pressure situations would put them in perfect place ahead of the World Cup.

"It's a huge game. Both teams know that. Another great opportunity to get experience under the belt in knockout cricket. It's like a final for us. When you're leading into the World Cup you need these kinds of experiences to see how players deal with the pressure.

"It's just another experience that you can draw upon and use the memories of that."

Collingwood hoped the pitch, which was used for the second T20I, would offer some bounce.

"It's the same pitch as the second T20 but it had a lot of moisture put into it, it's been sealed up, so don't expect it to be a one that's going to be really slow and low and turning."

He further spoke about soft-signal controversy and said it's difficult for the umpires to make definitive calls from the middle.

The soft signal sparked a controversy during the fourth T20I as Indian captain Virat Kohli lambasted the concept of conclusive proofs required to overturn a soft signal and asked why can't there be a "I-don't-know" call for the umpires.

"To be honest I think he's got a point on boundary catches. It's hard enough for an umpire to see what's going on from 20 yards away, and then having to look 60-70 metres away to a boundary catch."

Recounting the experience of his playing days, he said: "Normally when I played the game and genuinely took a catch, you actually doubt yourself whether you've caught it.

"You know you've got the fingers underneath but with the length of the grass which is generally two-three inches long, and the depth of your fingers, you can always look like that ball is actually on the turf."

"But certainly it is difficult for the umpires to make definitive calls out in the middle to give soft signals. I mean it's frustrating from a player's point of view, it's frustrating from our point of view," he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
England's Dawid Malan, left, interacts with Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood.(AP)
England's Dawid Malan, left, interacts with Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood.(AP)
cricket

We will be feared by a lot of teams in T20 World Cup: Collingwood

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Collingwood, who had captained England to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2010, said they are now better prepared for the tournament, scheduled to be held in India in seven months' time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India will face England in 5th T20I.(PTI)
Team India will face England in 5th T20I.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG 5th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV & Online

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:30 PM IST
India vs England 5th T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 5th T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asghar Afghan and MS Dhoni.(File)
Asghar Afghan and MS Dhoni.(File)
cricket

Asghar Afghan equals MS Dhoni's huge T20I record

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:54 PM IST
This was also Asghar's 41st win in T20I cricket as captain, and he is now tied with MS Dhoni at the top of the list with captains with most wins in the shortest format.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harmanpreet Kaur. File(Twitter)
Harmanpreet Kaur. File(Twitter)
cricket

Skipper Harmanpreet ruled out of T20 opener against SA, informs Mandhana

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Harmanpreet suffered a hip-flexor injury while batting in the fifth ODI against the same opponents on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramiz Raja and Ravi Shastri.(File/ Action Images via Reuters)
Ramiz Raja and Ravi Shastri.(File/ Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

'We were like that': Ramiz Raja narrates memories of Ravi Shastri as a player

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:16 PM IST
  • Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja remembered how the Pakistan team perceived Shastri when he was a player. Raja said that Shastri looked like a misfit in the Indian cricket team as ‘he had aggression’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yuvraj Singh tweets on Suryakumara Yadav
Yuvraj Singh tweets on Suryakumara Yadav
cricket

'In my World Cup squad for sure': Yuvraj's big praise for India youngster

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Suryakumar Yadav slammed a fluent 57 off 31 balls after walking in to bat at No.3 in 4th T20I against England. After watching his attacking batting, Yuvraj Singh said he will surely be in his World Cup squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan's teams will play the final three T20Is without spectators. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan's teams will play the final three T20Is without spectators. (BCCI)
cricket

History shows Virat Kohli's men start favourites to win series against England

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • India vs England: India have won 8 out of the 9 times they played a deciding T20I in a series of 3 or more matches since the 2016 WT20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mithali Raj remained unbeaten on 79 as India were bundled out for 188 in 49.3 overs.(Twitter)
Mithali Raj remained unbeaten on 79 as India were bundled out for 188 in 49.3 overs.(Twitter)
cricket

Mithali Raj: I didn't even know I was about to touch those figures

By Shalini Gupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • In the recently concluded ODI series, the India women's ODI captain became only the second woman in the world to aggregate 10,000 career runs. Raj looks back at the series, and the road ahead for the 2022 World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates with his teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (REUTERS)
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates with his teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (REUTERS)
cricket

India vs England Test series attracts highest viewership in five years

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • The result stands testament to the ever-increasing popularity of the longest format, which also gained impetus with the introduction of the World Test Championship. The test series recorded a phenomenal cumulative reach of 103 million viewers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England captain Eoin Morgan(REUTERS)
England captain Eoin Morgan(REUTERS)
cricket

England fined 20 percent match fee for slow over-rate against India in 4th T20I

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • India vs England: ICC's match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani batsman Babar Azam raises his bat and helmet(AP)
Pakistani batsman Babar Azam raises his bat and helmet(AP)
cricket

Sexual harassment allegations have not affected my game: Pakistan skipper Azam

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:33 PM IST
"It is my personal issue and it is in court. My lawyer is handling it. We face all sorts of hurdles in life and I am used to it. This issue has not affected my form or cricket," Babar Azam said during a virtual press conference on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suryakumar Yadav and Parthiv Patel.(File)
Suryakumar Yadav and Parthiv Patel.(File)
cricket

'Either it's out or not out': Parthiv weighs in on 'soft signal' controversy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Speaking on Star Sports, Parthiv said: "If I have to answer that straight, I don’t think cricket needs a soft signal. You have got to be straightforward. Either it’s out or not out."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prasidh Krishna during IPL(IPL/Twitter)
Prasidh Krishna during IPL(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Prasidh Krishna reacts on maiden India call-up 14 months after Kohli's praise

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Prasidh Krishna earned his maiden India call-up for the England ODIs. That he was always in scheme of things was evident when Virat Kohli had praised him after India’s victory in a T20 match against Sri Lanka in January last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Reuters Photo)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Reuters Photo)
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar says 'age should not be a criteria' for team selection

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The T20I World Cup is set to take place in India later this year, and with a heavy international schedule in place, questions are being raised on whether the selectors should keep an experienced squad for the tournament, or give chance to youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shreyas Iyer in action.(REUTERS)
India's Shreyas Iyer in action.(REUTERS)
cricket

Iyer makes his World Cup case with one of the best innings of his career

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Whether it's blasting away from ball 1, or pacing his innings to take India to the finish line, Iyer changes gears like no one else in Team India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP