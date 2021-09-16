'We will try to beat them again in T20 World Cup': PAK pacer Hasan Ali confident of repeating 2017 CT feat against India

India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the oldest in all forms of cricket. Their matches, over the last few years, have become all the more important for the fans and the fraternity as the two teams only meet in ICC events. Coming October, they will lock horns once again in the T20 World Cup and Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is confident that his team will repeat their feat of the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

The Men in Green defeated India in the CT final but since then, have lost the next two encounters; the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai and the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. Moreover, Pakistan are yet to beat the Men in Blue in an ICC World Cup (T20 or ODI).

The rivalry intensifies with every meeting and even though the marquee clash on October 24 is still more than a month away, the anticipation surrounding it has already begun to pick up heat.

"When we won the Champions Trophy (in 2017), it was a very good time for us and we will try to beat them again in the T20 World Cup. We will give our best. Playing against India is always a pressure game because of the expectations of fans from both countries," Hasan told a virtual media conference on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the Pakistan and India matches are the most-watched ones at the global events.

"Even those people who don't normally watch cricket follow India vs Pakistan matches, so the pressure on the players is high but we will give it our best."

Hasan also feels that spinners would dominate in the dry conditions in UAE but it didn't mean that pacers couldn't do well in those conditions.

"We know how to bowl in those conditions but yes you can see all teams have picked many spinners in their squads."