'Well done old man': MS Dhoni hilariously trolls Dwayne Bravo for his fielding effort during CSK vs DC game - Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the defending champions, produced a stellar show at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday as they defeated Delhi Capitals by an emphatic margin of 91 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive. It was their fourth win in this season and second under the leadership of MS Dhoni who resumed his captaincy duties earlier this month. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the game held utmost importance for the Chennai side, who were looking to stay alive in the contest, albeit mathematically, the match did witness some lighter moments, one of which involved the skipper Dhoni and his teammate Dwayne Bravo.

It happened during the 17th over of Delhi's chase to 193 when Anrich Nortje punched the delivery from Maheesh Theekshana towards the cover area. Bravo, who was stationed there, made a diving effort to stop the single. Dhoni cheekily lauded his efforts saying "Well done old man" which was caught on the stump mic and left the commentators in splits.

Watch: Virat Kohli's gesture for Dinesh Karthik after his blistering 8-ball 30* against SRH breaks the internet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 38-year-old later revealed his fun-filled conversation with Dhoni during the final over of Chennai's innings where he had urged the captain to hit boundaries rather than push for singles.

“Well, for me it was a hat-trick ball. I wanted to make sure I get him on strike. I told him to hit boundaries, not push me for twos,” Bravo told the official broadcasters.

“I told him after the innings ‘MS, 3 balls to again (if such a situation comes again), let someone else go and run because I have to protect my hamstring’.

“But if felt good to be batting with a great. I thought it was a great professional team display, it started with Rutu and Conway. The way they set up the game with their batting (Was good) and then we finished off with the ball as well. Every game we play, we have to play like professionals and look to dominate.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON