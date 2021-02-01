'Well played, boys': Krunal, Hardik applaud Baroda's journey in SMAT 2020-21
Baroda lost the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final to Tamil Nadu by seven wickets on Sunday evening. Manimaran Siddharth's four-wicket haul followed by Baba Aparajith's unbeaten 29-run knock guided Dinesh Karthik-led side to victory.
Despite the loss, the Baroda players got praised by two of their senior teammates - Krunal and Hardik Pandya. The latter took to Twitter on Monday to applaud Baroda's performance. He wrote, “Well played, boys. You should be proud of this achievement.”
On the other hand, Krunal took to Twitter and wrote, “Top effort boys! Superb performances in the tournament. We've come a long way and there's a long way to go.”
Earlier in the tournament, Baroda captain Krunal had left the bio-bubble created for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Vadodara as the all-rounder's father passed away. Krunal Pandya had left the bubble in order to be with his family and as a result, he did not play for Baroda in the rest of the tournament.
Krunal had played three matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq tournament, managing to take four wickets. In the first match against Uttarakhand, Krunal also managed to score 76 runs for Baroda.
Hardik Pandya is not playing the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy but he began his training for the upcoming white-ball series against England.
The coronavirus pandemic had made the situation slightly more complex this time going into the tournament as players needed to focus not only on their games, but also on bio-bubble protocols and safety regulations.
But the T20 tournament proved as a perfect opportunity for the young and fringe players to impress the national selectors with an eye on the 2021 T20 World Cup.
(With Agency Inputs)
- In the fourth innings of the third Test, with India needing 407 to win, Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant counter-attacking 97, which saw him take the attack to Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon.
- Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test in Kolkata in November 2019, but Pujara has not had a ton since scoring a mammoth 193 against Australia in Sydney in January 2019.
- Team India won the Test series 2-1 in Australia with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane leading the team.
