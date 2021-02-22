IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'I went alone to beach for a walk': Suryakumar Yadav reveals how he dealt with Australia tour snub
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav in the dressing room.(MI/Twitter)
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav in the dressing room.(MI/Twitter)
cricket

'I went alone to beach for a walk': Suryakumar Yadav reveals how he dealt with Australia tour snub

In a recent interview, Suryakumar Yadav recalled how he dealt with the major setback when he was not selected for the Australia tour.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:37 PM IST

There were never any doubts about Suryakumar Yadav's abilities with the bat. The Mumbai cricketer made a name for himself in the domestic circuit, and after his exploits over the years in the Indian Premier League, he became a household name. But in IPL 2020, Suryakumar did not only scored runs, but he also won matches for Mumbai Indians.

His innings of 79* in 43 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore was one of his finest hours with the bat. Suryakumar won the hearts of the cricketing world, and fans enjoyed his unique style with the willow. It seemed the batsman has come of age, and will soon be making headways for India.

Also read: R Ashwin all set to surpass Richard Hadlee, Dale Steyn in elite list of Test bowlers

But then, there came disappointment. The 30-year-old was left out of the T20I squad that was set to travel to Australia, and fans found it hard to understand the reasons behind the call.

In a recent interview with Sports Today, Suryakumar recalled how he dealt with the major setback.

"I actually went alone to the beach for the walk. I told my wife I would be back in an hour. I wanted to think, actually plan out how I would go about it in the next few matches because we had some important matches coming up in the IPL. It was important for me to turn up and win games for our team," the batsman said.

"I just said 'give me some time, I will just go for a walk alone and come back, you will see a wide smile on my face'," he added.

Also read: ‘His bat did the talking’: Aakash Chopra heaps praise on India batsman Suryakumar Yadav for breaking into India T20 side

"And when I came back to the (Mumbai Indians) team room, there were a lot of players sitting there and they actually came up to me and asked me to keep working hard and asked me to wait for the right time and opportunity. They told me it would come my way," he further added.

The patience and hard work have finally paid off for the batsman as he has been named in the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England.

"I have already started thinking about how I am going to spend time with all the greats over there.

"I will get to learn so much from our captain Virat Kohli and then there is Rohit Sharma, everyone, A-Z all the players. I am really looking forward to spending quality time, grasp as much as I can," Suryakumar signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suryakumar yadav
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli departs after scoring 62 off 149 deliveries on the third day of second India vs England Test in Chennai(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli departs after scoring 62 off 149 deliveries on the third day of second India vs England Test in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

Will Motera witness the end of Virat Kohli's unusual century drought in Tests?

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • India vs England: One of the biggest hallmark of his international career has been his ability to convert 50s into 100s and that is what has taken him so close to Sachin Tendulkar's unbelievable record of 100 international centuries so quickly in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch before the match.(@BLACKCAPS)
Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch before the match.(@BLACKCAPS)
cricket

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I: Live updates and scorecard

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • Catch all the live updates and scorecard of Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I through our commentary page.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Suryakumar Yadav.(Twitter)
File image of Suryakumar Yadav.(Twitter)
cricket

‘His bat did the talking’: Chopra lauds India batsman for breaking into T20 side

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:24 PM IST
In a tweet last year, Shastri had asked Suryakumar to remain "strong" and "patient". Well, finally, the patience and hard work for the Mumbai batsman has paid off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli chats with coach Ravi Shastri during Cricket World Cup on July 05, 2019 in Leeds, England.(Getty Images)
India captain Virat Kohli chats with coach Ravi Shastri during Cricket World Cup on July 05, 2019 in Leeds, England.(Getty Images)
cricket

Former selector reveals how Virat Kohli conducts himself in selection meetings

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Kohli's on-field antics often blow up on social media, but he is still regarded as one of the greatest of the current generation because of his consistent run with the bat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Stokes bats during the 4th day of 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
England's Ben Stokes bats during the 4th day of 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
cricket

There aren't too many teams who come away from India with a series win: Stokes

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:49 PM IST
After comprehensively winning the first Test in Chennai, the England cricket team were humbled by Team India at the same ground as they fell to a massive 317-run defeat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
cricket

Gambhir says Team India shouldn't think much about World Test Championship

By hindustantimes.com | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:01 PM IST
The WTC final will definitely be on the mind of the team management of both the captains as they take on each other in the third Test at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Don't think he will now make a comeback': Gavaskar on India spinner

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Ashwin last represented India in coloured outfits in 2017 after which he and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the limited-overs games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.(PTI)
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.(PTI)
cricket

Ishant Sharma’s ton, one of resolve and dedication

By N Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:51 AM IST
  • The 32-year-old Sharma, who started off as a teenager in May 2007, has only now hit triple figures, but his longevity without shedding the tag as a genuine new-ball bowler is a tribute to his unwavering dedication as a subcontinent seamer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Tewatia during IPL 2020.(IPL)
Rahul Tewatia during IPL 2020.(IPL)
cricket

‘He must be joking’: Tewatia got to know of his maiden call-up from Yuzi Chahal

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:01 PM IST
  • Tewatia hogged the limelight with his impeccable all-round show at the Indian Premier League 2020 which held in the UAE. The uncapped cricketer played a couple of crucial knocks to rescue his side Rajasthan Royals in crunch situations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
cricket

BCCI asks white-ball specialists to report in Ahmedabad on March 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Apart from Dhawan, young Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia are also competing in the domestic 50-over tournament and are in their respective bio bubbles in five cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan hits a fifty. (IPL/Twitter)
Ishan Kishan hits a fifty. (IPL/Twitter)
cricket

How Ishan Kishan’s family reacted to his maiden India call-up

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Speaking to indiatoday.in, Ishan Kishan's brother Raj revealed how the 22-year-old called up the family members and cried after his name was called up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaron Finch and Michael Clarke.(File)
Aaron Finch and Michael Clarke.(File)
cricket

'Australian selectors wrong or every IPL franchise?' Clarke on Finch's IPL snub

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Speaking on Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke said that either the Australia selectors are wrong in keeping Finch as T20I captain, or all the IPL franchises are wrong in not picking him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Stuart Broad and James Anderson walk off(Reuters)
England's Stuart Broad and James Anderson walk off(Reuters)
cricket

Lot of talk around me & Anderson playing together: Broad on Eng XI for 3rd Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Stuart Broad and James Anderson have been rotating in the England side in the last couple of years or so. The experienced duo who share more than 1100 Test wickets between them have played only 9 Tests together in the last two years with the last one being the home Test against Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Australia captain Aaron Finch.(Getty Images)
File image of Australia captain Aaron Finch.(Getty Images)
cricket

'It wasn't unexpected,' Aaron Finch on not being picked at IPL 2021 Auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Finch played 12 games in the IPL 2020 season and managed to score just 268 runs at an average of 22.33, with just one score of 50+ to his name. The bit that hurt RCB the most was Finch's strike rate of 111.20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP