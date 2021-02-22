'I went alone to beach for a walk': Suryakumar Yadav reveals how he dealt with Australia tour snub
There were never any doubts about Suryakumar Yadav's abilities with the bat. The Mumbai cricketer made a name for himself in the domestic circuit, and after his exploits over the years in the Indian Premier League, he became a household name. But in IPL 2020, Suryakumar did not only scored runs, but he also won matches for Mumbai Indians.
His innings of 79* in 43 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore was one of his finest hours with the bat. Suryakumar won the hearts of the cricketing world, and fans enjoyed his unique style with the willow. It seemed the batsman has come of age, and will soon be making headways for India.
Also read: R Ashwin all set to surpass Richard Hadlee, Dale Steyn in elite list of Test bowlers
But then, there came disappointment. The 30-year-old was left out of the T20I squad that was set to travel to Australia, and fans found it hard to understand the reasons behind the call.
In a recent interview with Sports Today, Suryakumar recalled how he dealt with the major setback.
"I actually went alone to the beach for the walk. I told my wife I would be back in an hour. I wanted to think, actually plan out how I would go about it in the next few matches because we had some important matches coming up in the IPL. It was important for me to turn up and win games for our team," the batsman said.
"I just said 'give me some time, I will just go for a walk alone and come back, you will see a wide smile on my face'," he added.
Also read: ‘His bat did the talking’: Aakash Chopra heaps praise on India batsman Suryakumar Yadav for breaking into India T20 side
"And when I came back to the (Mumbai Indians) team room, there were a lot of players sitting there and they actually came up to me and asked me to keep working hard and asked me to wait for the right time and opportunity. They told me it would come my way," he further added.
The patience and hard work have finally paid off for the batsman as he has been named in the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England.
"I have already started thinking about how I am going to spend time with all the greats over there.
"I will get to learn so much from our captain Virat Kohli and then there is Rohit Sharma, everyone, A-Z all the players. I am really looking forward to spending quality time, grasp as much as I can," Suryakumar signed off.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Motera witness the end of Virat Kohli's unusual century drought in Tests?
- India vs England: One of the biggest hallmark of his international career has been his ability to convert 50s into 100s and that is what has taken him so close to Sachin Tendulkar's unbelievable record of 100 international centuries so quickly in his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I: Live updates and scorecard
- Catch all the live updates and scorecard of Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I through our commentary page.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘His bat did the talking’: Chopra lauds India batsman for breaking into T20 side
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former selector reveals how Virat Kohli conducts himself in selection meetings
- Kohli's on-field antics often blow up on social media, but he is still regarded as one of the greatest of the current generation because of his consistent run with the bat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There aren't too many teams who come away from India with a series win: Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir says Team India shouldn't think much about World Test Championship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't think he will now make a comeback': Gavaskar on India spinner
- Ashwin last represented India in coloured outfits in 2017 after which he and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the limited-overs games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma’s ton, one of resolve and dedication
- The 32-year-old Sharma, who started off as a teenager in May 2007, has only now hit triple figures, but his longevity without shedding the tag as a genuine new-ball bowler is a tribute to his unwavering dedication as a subcontinent seamer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He must be joking’: Tewatia got to know of his maiden call-up from Yuzi Chahal
- Tewatia hogged the limelight with his impeccable all-round show at the Indian Premier League 2020 which held in the UAE. The uncapped cricketer played a couple of crucial knocks to rescue his side Rajasthan Royals in crunch situations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI asks white-ball specialists to report in Ahmedabad on March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Ishan Kishan’s family reacted to his maiden India call-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Australian selectors wrong or every IPL franchise?' Clarke on Finch's IPL snub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lot of talk around me & Anderson playing together: Broad on Eng XI for 3rd Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It wasn't unexpected,' Aaron Finch on not being picked at IPL 2021 Auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox