Wednesday, Oct 22, 2025
New Delhi
West Indies create first-of-its-kind world record in 54 years of ODI cricket in Mirpur minefield against Bangladesh

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 08:33 am IST

West Indies set a new ODI record by bowling all 50 overs with spin against Bangladesh.

In the second of the 3-match ODI series between West Indies and Bangladesh, the visitors made a world record with their bowling choices. The Shai Hope-led side bowled all 50 overs of spin, with the lone seamer in the line-up, Justin Greaves, never called upon. This was a calculated decision taken by the West Indies management, given the nature of the wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium.

West Indies came out on top in the Super Over against Bangladesh on Tuesday. (AFP)
Significance of the feat

Until now, the highest number of overs bowled by spinners in a men’s ODI was 44, achieved by Sri Lanka multiple times. In women’s ODIs, the Sri Lankan team bowled 47 overs of spin vs India in 2004. This was the record till now if both men’s and women’s ODIs are considered.

Overs

ODI

Team

Opposition

Venue

Date

50

Men

West IndiesBangladeshMirpur

21 Oct 2025

47

Women

Sri LankaIndiaColombo

19 Apr 2004

46

Women

Sri LankaIndiaColombo

29 Apr 2004

46

Women

Sri LankaSouth AfricaPotchefstroom

17 Apr 2024

45

Women

Sri LankaWest IndiesBridgetown

25 Apr 2012

In the first ODI of the series, Bangladesh’s wrist spinner, Rishad Hossain, had wrecked the West Indies with figures of 6/35. This could have induced the Windies management to take the call of going in with a single pacer for the second match. However, the call that surprised the fans and experts was that Hope preferred Alick Athanaze over his lone seamer, Justin Greaves.

On a surface that has been a harvest field for the spinners, Bangladesh batted first and posted 213/7 at the end of their 50 overs. Gudakesh Motie got three wickets in his 10-over spell, conceding 65 runs. Surprisingly. Alick Athanaze returned the most economical and efficient figures with two wickets in 10 overs while conceding a mere 14 runs.

West Indies made a world record against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI(HT)
In the chase, skipper Shai Hope held the innings together, scoring 53 runs off 67 deliveries. His knock kept the West Indies in the game; however, they too ended up scoring 213 runs, taking the match to a super over. West Indies batted first in the Super Over and scored 10 runs. Akeal Hosein bowled the super over for the visitors and managed to restrict Bangladesh to 9, bringing home the win and helping his team draw level in the series.

The two teams will be in action once more on 23rd October as they play the decider at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. It will be interesting to see what kind of strategy is being used by the teams for the last match.

Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill stay updated with including IND vs WI Live Score
