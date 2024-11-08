Menu Explore
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph suspended after on-field argument with his captain

AP |
Nov 08, 2024 05:35 AM IST

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph suspended after on-field argument with his captain

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been suspended for two matches by Cricket West Indies over his very public disagreement with captain Shai Hope over field placements during a one-day international against England.

While West Indies was bowling during the match Wednesday which the Caribbean side won by eight wickets to clinch the three-match series, Joseph left the field in a remarkable protest over the field set by Hope during one of the fast bowler's overs.

Joseph and Hope engaged in a lengthy argument before the fourth over which was bowled by Joseph and had to be urged by the umpires to resume play. After a ball was played away on the off side during the over, Joseph remonstrated angrily with Hope and when the over ended he walked from the field, returning after a short break.

On Thursday, Cricket West Indies said in a statement Joseph's conduct fell short of CWI's “standards of professionalism.”

"Alzarri’s behavior did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds. Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged," said CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe.

Joseph also issued an apology.

“I recognize that my passion got the best of me,” Joseph was quoted as saying in the CWI statement. "I have personally apologized to captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans — understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact, and I deeply regret any disappointment caused.”

With the one-day series concluded, England and the West Indies meet in a five-match Twenty20 series beginning Saturday at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

