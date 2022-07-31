West Indies fined 20 percent match fees for slow over rate during 1st T20 against India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a 20 per cent penalty on match fees on West Indies for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Twenty20 against India on Friday. West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran pleaded guilty to the charges. Match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanctions on the home side, which suffered a 68-run loss to India at the Brian Lara Stadium in in Tarouba. Also Read | 'He is going nowhere. Don't look beyond him till 2023 World Cup': Sridhar's huge prediction for 'invaluable' India star

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC was quoted as saying in a statement.

India, which swept the three-match one-day international series, chose to bat first and scored a competitive 190-6. A brilliant half-century by Rohit Sharma and a blistering cameo of 41 runs by Dinesh Karthik guided them to an imposing total in the first innings.

West Indies, in response, lost wickets regularly and had lost seven wickets at the score of 86, and eventually reached 122-8. Shamarh Brooks was the side's top scorer with 20 off 15. Karthik was the Player of the Match for his blistering display with the bat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arshdeep Singh (2-24), Ravi Bishnoi (2-26) and Ashwin (2-22) all contributed wickets from four overs each, while senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned 1/11 from his two overs.

"Disappointed. The players are feeling hurt, it is the first game of the series and we are looking to bounce back. 18 overs it was 150 I guess and then they took the momentum away from us, we just have to work on our discipline. The spinners did well and we have to look at some of the combinations going ahead," said Pooran in the post-match presentation.

The second game is at Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, on Monday with a third match at the same venue on Tuesday. The last two matches of the Twenty20 series will be played at Lauderhill in Florida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON