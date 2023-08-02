West Indies legend Brian Lara shocks Ishan Kishan with unexpected gesture, India wicketkeeper reacts

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara is one of the most celebrated figures to have graced the sport of cricket. His record-breaking 400*, which he scored against England back in 2004, is a feat that is still marveled at and no one from the current era has come close to it. Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan(PTI)

Lara, who has over 10,000 runs in both ODIs and Tests, has left a rich legacy behind, hence it doesn't come as a surprise to see budding talents call him a role model. India youngsters Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill too share similar admiration and when the duo got a chance to meet their childhood idol, fan moment was obvious.

Both the cricketers told the ex-Windies captain about stories they've heard growing up and hoped to apply the same in their game.

Ishan started first and in a video released by BCCI the southpaw said: "I think for me, the most important things are the stories I've heard.

"I have heard that you always used to bat till lunch and if you are there on the pitch, you go to practice and then again come to bat. So that is something to learn from you."

Ishan also discussed an incident when Lara dropped him a message on Instagram, leaving him in shock.

"Once you texted me on Instagram and I was actually in shock, like how come you texted me. Such a legend of this game texted me and I was very happy about it," he added.

Both Ishan and Gill played a massive role in India's 200-run victory against West Indies in the third and final ODI, which was played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Together they went to add 143 runs for the first wicket. Ishan scored 77(64), while Gill accumulated 85(97) as India mustered 351/5 on the board after being invited to bat.

"Performing here where your name is there on the board was really special for me. And, you know, I love to watch highlights and I've seen your innings, how you used to play and hit those shots. So I'm actually happy to perform here," Ishan said further.

Gill also recalled past memories and hailed Lara's approach, especially in the traditional format of the game. "All my memories of him are smashing the bowlers and taking on the bowlers. Whenever I used to see him, especially in red ball, he used to be one of those people, you know, who used to go in and straight from ball one, he would take on the bowlers and would take on the challenge. And that really inspired me as a kid to be able to dominate the game, in all formats," said Gill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON