'You want a player like him, he is important for WC setup': Ex-India star throws 'insecurity' warning for Rohit and co.

Team India's selection decisions in the West Indies ODI series left many scratching their heads. Even as India registered a mammoth 200-run win over the side in the series decider on Tuesday, the decision to rest both of their star batters – captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – met with significant criticism from the fans on social media. Moreover, India's batting order in the second ODI drew flak as the side was bowled out for merely 181, with middle-order batter Sanju Samson batting at 3, while Axar Patel – who has largely batted in the lower-order – following Sanju at 4.

Moreover, Axar was hardly utilised with the ball; he bowled only two overs in the run-chase – of which one was a maiden – conceding four without a wicket. The all-rounder didn't find a place in the XI in the third ODI, with India opting to play an extra batter in Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Jaydev Unadkat also replaced Umran Malik in the XI. Axar's absence from the XI didn't sit well with many fans as well, but India, nonetheless, produced a solid performance in the final ODI to clinch the series 2-1.

Axar enjoyed a stellar run in the Test series against Australia in February-March earlier this year, but with the return of Ravindra Jadeja, he barely managed to find a place in the XI. He played in two ODIs against Australia in March, batting at eight in the first game, and four in another. The all-rounder didn't find a place in the final ODI, and it was his last international appearance till the 2nd ODI against West Indies last week.

But former India spinner Pragyan Ojha believes that it would be unfair to say Axar isn't been given consistent chances on basis of one-odd games. During an interaction organised by JioCinema, the official broadcasters for the series against West Indies, Ojha insisted that Axar remains a very important player in India's setup for the World Cup at home.

“(It is) A bit too early to say that (Axar isn't given consistent chances),” Ojha, who is also a part of the expert team on JioCinema for the series, replied to a question from Hindustan Times ahead of the 3rd ODI. "Yes, he could've been used little earlier (in 2nd ODI). He could've been given a run bit more earlier. But saying that he hasn't been utilized properly would be unfair, because one-off games are fine.

“We have to see what happens in next 3-4 games. If you have to look at the setup for the World Cup, he is a very important member, because we are playing in India. And in India, at some point, it will assist the spinners.”

Ojha insisted that Axar has developed his game as a batter, and that one-off gamees won't make a difference. “You'd rather want someone like Axar who can bat and ball. We've seen what he's done in IPL and domestic cricket. He's matured as a batsman, and he's bowling well. He's a crucial member, one-odd game wouldn't make a difference and us being critical about not giving him a chance in one-odd game would be very critical,” Ojha said.

Have to give him 2-3 games

Ojha does, however, believe in giving the player a consistent run going forward. The former spinner insisted that Axar has to be given 2-3 games in the certain role India want him to play; this, however, didn't happen on Tuesday as Axar was dropped from the XI.

“When you're trying to test youngsters, you can't test everybody. You cannot be testing different players in different games. If you're trying Axar at no.4, or giving him opportunity with ball, you have to give him 2-3 games. If you make changes, it also takes the confidence away from player. You don't want to do that. At times, some players don't get chance, some get more chances. This will happen. It's important to create a balance, trying to give players exposure,” said Ojha.

“These things shouldn't affect players mentally, so they won't feel insecure. Exposing young boys to different challenges is a good thing, but you don't want to create insecurity. Otherwise, they go into the shell, 'if I don't perform, it might be a challenge to play in the next'.”

India's next bit of ODI action will be in the Asia Cup, where the side is pitted with arch-rivals Pakistan and Nepal in Group A. Rohit Sharma's men will meet Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.