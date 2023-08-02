Prithvi Shaw starts Northamptonshire journey with 39-ball 65 in warm-up match; watch video

Prithvi Shaw is trying to get his career back on track after a disappointing 12 months or so. And the talented right-hander has taken a step in the right direction. Currently in England to play for Northamptonshire, Shaw took part in a warm-up inter-team match for the Steelbacks, and impressed with a sparkling half-century. He even lost his place in the starting XI of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 after a string of low scores in the first half of the tournament. Prithvi Shaw bats for Northamptonshire

In a typical Shaw-like innings laced with boundaries and attractive strokes, the 23-year-old smashed 65 off just 39 balls to get his campaign off the rollicking start.

The Northants social media teams shared clips of Shaw's innings, where the batter can be seen playing with a lot of confidence and flamboyance, which would be good signs for his supporters.

Shaw has had remarkable numbers on the Indian domestic front, both in Ranji Trophy matches and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he had a spectacular 2021 season, becoming the first batter to breach the 800-run mark in the tournament. A strong first half of the IPL before it was called off earned him an opening spot alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the tour of Sri Lanka that July, while the Test team was in England. Shaw himself hasn't been in the Test team since he opened in the infamous 36 all-out in Adelaide.

While he impressed mightily on that Sri Lanka tour, he hasn't played for India since, and Shaw's form dipped in the following months. Amongst openers, it has seen him overtaken by players such as Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and most recently his Mumbai opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal. Shaw has faced issues off the pitch, and was also criticized by his IPL coach Ricky Ponting during the tournament for his inconsistency, seeing him replaced by Phil Salt in a lacklustre Delhi team which was in dire need of quality Indian batting.

Many were disappointed that Shaw wasn't included in the squad for the second-string Asian Games team playing in China later this year, and he would like to use that to spur him on to perform and provide results in the One-Day Cup in England, as well as the Indian white-ball tournaments in which he has found success throughout his career. The warmup match will provide confidence to the batter as he looks to prove himself worthy of a comeback to the Indian team.

