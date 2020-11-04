e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / West Indies Marlon Samuels retires from all forms of cricket

West Indies Marlon Samuels retires from all forms of cricket

Samuels had informed Cricket West Indies (CWI) about his retirement in June this year, confirmed CWI chief executive Johnny Grave.

cricket Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 11:49 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
London
Marlon Samuels scored over 10000 runs for West Indies.
Marlon Samuels scored over 10000 runs for West Indies.(Getty Images)
         

West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has retired from professional cricket. Samuels, who top-scored in both of their World T20 final victories, last played for West Indies in December 2018 against Bangladesh.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Samuels had informed Cricket West Indies (CWI) about his retirement in June this year, confirmed CWI chief executive Johnny Grave. A key cog in Windies batting wheel, Samuels has been recently in the news for the wrong reasons.

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne in October had slammed Windies all-rounder Samuels for passing distasteful comments on him and England’s Ben Stokes. Earlier, Samuels in an Instagram story had abused both Stokes and Warne and the Windies all-rounder had also boasted of his superior skin tone. Samuels had also involved Stokes’ wife in his comments and this resulted in wide outrage over social media.

Samuels’ finest knock came in the 2012 T20 World Cup final in Colombo, when he launched an attack with his batting skills on premier bowlers Ajantha Mendis and Lasith Malinga to guide his side a win over Sri Lanka. Across formats, he scored 11,134 international runs including 17 centuries, and scalped 152 wickets.

He also represented several T20 franchises around the world later in his career, including Pune Warriors, Delhi Daredevils in Indian Premier League (IPL), and Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League (BBL).

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
US Presidential Election 2020: Twitter flags Trump’s tweet saying Democrats trying to ‘steal’ election
US Presidential Election 2020: Twitter flags Trump’s tweet saying Democrats trying to ‘steal’ election
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
‘Blatant misuse of state power’: Amit Shah slams arrest of Arnab Goswami
‘Blatant misuse of state power’: Amit Shah slams arrest of Arnab Goswami
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
Arrest followed law, no revenge under Sena government, says Sanjay Raut
Arrest followed law, no revenge under Sena government, says Sanjay Raut
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In