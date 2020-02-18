West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas escapes serious injuries after car overturns on highway

cricket

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:07 IST

West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas survived a nasty car crash and is reportedly recovering from his injuries. Thomas was involved in a car accident on Highway 2000 in St Catherine, Jamaica. According to reports, the Audi car that Thomas was driving overturned after a collision on Sunday (February 16). Thankfully, Thomas was found conscious and was rushed to the hospital.

“WIPA extends best wishes to West Indies and Jamaica fast-bowler Oshane Thomas who was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, February 16 in Jamaica,” the West Indies Players’ Association said in a statement.

“Thomas was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2000 near Old Harbour in St. Catherine and was taken to hospital. WIPA’s executive and staff would like to extend our sympathies to Oshane. We wish for him a speedy and full recovery.”

Thomas was last seen in action in an ODI against Ireland where he picked scalped 3 wickets. The 23-year-old fast bowler, was left out of the West Indies squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting from February 22.

Thomas’ injury will be closely monitored by IPL franchise Rajasthan Roylas, for which he played 4 matches in the last edition of IPL. The IPL 2020 is slated to begin from March 29.