e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas escapes serious injuries after car overturns on highway

West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas escapes serious injuries after car overturns on highway

Oshane Thomas was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2000 near Old Harbour in St. Catherine and was taken to hospital

cricket Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas
West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas(Getty)
         

West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas survived a nasty car crash and is reportedly recovering from his injuries. Thomas was involved in a car accident on Highway 2000 in St Catherine, Jamaica. According to reports, the Audi car that Thomas was driving overturned after a collision on Sunday (February 16). Thankfully, Thomas was found conscious and was rushed to the hospital.

“WIPA extends best wishes to West Indies and Jamaica fast-bowler Oshane Thomas who was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, February 16 in Jamaica,” the West Indies Players’ Association said in a statement.

“Thomas was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2000 near Old Harbour in St. Catherine and was taken to hospital. WIPA’s executive and staff would like to extend our sympathies to Oshane. We wish for him a speedy and full recovery.”

Thomas was last seen in action in an ODI against Ireland where he picked scalped 3 wickets. The 23-year-old fast bowler, was left out of the West Indies squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting from February 22.

Thomas’ injury will be closely monitored by IPL franchise Rajasthan Roylas, for which he played 4 matches in the last edition of IPL. The IPL 2020 is slated to begin from March 29.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Won’t question Nitish Kumar’s decision, says Prashant Kishor on expulsion from JD(U)
Won’t question Nitish Kumar’s decision, says Prashant Kishor on expulsion from JD(U)
Decoding AAP’s spectacular victory in 3 charts. Why BJP lost despite its gains
Decoding AAP’s spectacular victory in 3 charts. Why BJP lost despite its gains
No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, says Ayodhya DM
No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, says Ayodhya DM
Masood Azhar, claimed to be missing, hiding in bomb-proof house in Pak: Intel
Masood Azhar, claimed to be missing, hiding in bomb-proof house in Pak: Intel
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
Apple users, your Mac isn’t safer than Windows PC anymore
Apple users, your Mac isn’t safer than Windows PC anymore
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
UPPSC PCS prelims ResultMira RajputVirat KohliMujhse Shaadi KarogeCoronavirusSmriti Irani

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news