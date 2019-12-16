e-paper
Home / Cricket / West Indies players fined 80% of their match fee for slow over rate in Chennai

West Indies players fined 80% of their match fee for slow over rate in Chennai

India vs West Indies: West Indies players have been docked 80 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI against India in Chennai.

cricket Updated: Dec 16, 2019 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Indies' Keemo Paul, center, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's Kedar Jadhav during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Chennai, India, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
West Indies' Keemo Paul, center, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's Kedar Jadhav during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Chennai, India, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP)
         

All the West Indies cricketers were fined 80% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate during the first ODI against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Match referee David Boon found the West Indies side 4 overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. As West Indies were found 4 overs short, their players were fined 80% of their match fee.

There was no need for a formal hearing as West Indies skipper Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction. On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Shaun George, third umpire Rodney Tucker and fourth umpire Anil Chaudhary leveled the charge.

West Indies won the match by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

