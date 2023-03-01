Home / Cricket / West Indies roar back as wickets tumble vs South Africa in first Test

West Indies roar back as wickets tumble vs South Africa in first Test

cricket
Published on Mar 01, 2023 10:51 PM IST

The West Indians took the last four of South Africa's wickets in the space of 18 runs to leave the hosts on the rack in their second innings at 49-4.

Cricket - First Test - South Africa v West Indies - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - March 1, 2023 West Indies' Alzarri Joseph celebrates with Raymon Reifer after taking the wicket of South Africa's Gerald Coetzee REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko(REUTERS)
Cricket - First Test - South Africa v West Indies - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - March 1, 2023 West Indies' Alzarri Joseph celebrates with Raymon Reifer after taking the wicket of South Africa's Gerald Coetzee REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko(REUTERS)
AP |

South Africa took a big first-innings lead over West Indies before seeing its grip on the first cricket Test weakened as 11 wickets fell in a frenetic final session on day two on Wednesday. The West Indians took the last four of those wickets in the space of 18 runs to have South Africa on the rack in its second innings at 49-4.

South Africa had previously bowled West Indies out for 212 in its first innings to lead by 130. Earlier, the Proteas started a wicket-filled day at SuperSport Park by taking their first-innings total to 342.

But Alzarri Joseph collected two of the four wickets to fall at the end of the day for the tourists and South Africa was suddenly not in as dominant a position. South Africa's lead is precarious at 179 runs with six second-innings wickets left and plenty of time remaining in the match for a result.

Aiden Markram was 35 not out to go with his first-innings century but the rest of South Africa's top order was sent packing by West Indies' pace bowlers in the space of 8.1 overs.

Joseph had 2-17, after taking five wickets in the first innings, and Kemar Roach and Jason Holder picked up one wicket each.

South Africa's Temba Bavuma made it a forgettable match personally as he collected a pair of ducks in his first game as Test skipper. He was caught behind first ball off Joseph, having been out second ball to the same bowler in the first innings.

Opener Dean Elgar (1), debutant Tony de Zorzi (0) and Keegan Petersen (7) also went, leaving South Africa's fate in the hands of Markram and the lower order.

South Africa had expected to be on the way to an unbeatable position considering its big first-innings lead, which was mostly down to the pace of Anrich Nortje.

The team's quickest bowler took 5-36 and the tourists struggled to live with him despite some resistance from Raymon Reifer, who made 62, and Jermaine Blackwood, with his 37.

Nortje — and that crazy final session — accounted for the West Indies, which looked solid on 136-3 at tea, but then was all out in 20 overs after the interval, losing its last seven wickets for 43 runs.

Nortje collected four of his five wickets in three consecutive overs, when Joshua Da Silva (4) hit a cut shot straight to Marco Jansen at point, Holder (0) edged to the slips, and Joseph (4) fell in almost exactly the same way as Da Silva, clipping a wide ball to Jansen.

Joseph then made a more telling contribution with the ball to bring West Indies right back into the game.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west indies
west indies
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out