Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], : West Indies skipper Rovman Powell said they are confident to take on New Zealand in their upcoming match against T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday. West Indies skipper Rovman Powell 'pretty confident' before facing New Zealand in T20 WC 2024

West Indies are coming off back-to-back wins against Papua New Guinea and Uganda respectively, whereas New Zealand lost their opening group game by a heavy margin. A win for the former against the Black Caps in Tarouba would seal their spot in the second round.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Powell showered praise on his side and said that they are playing good cricket. He accepted that New Zealand will pose different challenges but the Caribbeans are ready to take it.

"We are pretty confident; the boys have been playing some very good cricket. New Zealand will pose different challenges from our first two opponents. But having said that, we are just focusing on ourselves and once we play good cricket, we should be okay," Powell said.

He added that not just Akeal Hosein but all the players in the squad should prove why they are selected in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

"We expect not just Akeal Hosein, but all the players to come to the party and show why they are a part of the World Cup team. You understand? Akeal Hosein did very well for us the last game. And the credit has to be given to him to see the hard work that he's put in and he has finally ripped some reward in this competition," he added.

In West Indies' previous match against Uganda, Hosein was named the 'Player of the Match' after he picked up five wickets and gave 11 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 2.75.

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran , Rovman Powell , Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope.

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway , Kane Williamson , Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra.

