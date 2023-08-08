West Indies star Akeal Hosein's 10-year-old tweet on Jadeja storms internet after India vs West Indies 2nd T20I

Akeal Hosein had just made his first-class debut for Trinidad and Tobago when he first made his admiration for India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja public. He was 20 and yet to to make his List A or T20 debut. Jadeja, by then, was a known name in international cricket. "One day... I'd like to become a player like him..." tweeted Hosein tagging Ravindra Jadeja on October 16, 2013. Needless to say, the tweet did not gather much traction back then. Almost 10 years later, the tweet resurfaced. Cricket fans across the globe started to retweet, like and comment on it.

Tilak Varma (R) of India congratulates Akeal Hosein (L) of the West Indies for winning the 2nd T20I match(AFP)

It was because of Hosein's all-round show against India in the second T20I in Guyana. He picked up the all-important wicket of Tilak Varma (51) and Sanju Samson (7) to return with impressive figures of 2 for 29. His left-arm spin was one of the main reasons why the Indian innings did not take flight and was restricted to 152 for 7.

In the chase, the West Indies were cruising at point with Nicholas Pooran going all guns blazing but once the left-hander was dismissed, there was a slide. India came right back into the contest with four wickets in 12 balls. In fact, they had their noses in front with the equation for the hosts reading 24 required off 24 balls with only two wickets in hand.

That is where Hosein stepped up. The left-hander smashed a boundary off Arshdeep Singh in the 18th over, kept the scoreboard ticking before hitting another boundary off Mukesh Kumar in the 19th over to seal a superb win for the West Indies. He was well-supported by Alzarri Joseph who hit an important six in the same over but it was Hosein whose presence gave the assurance to the Windies.

The all-rounder remained unbeaten on 16 off 10 balls. His celebration after hitting the winning runs said it all. The 30-year-old blocked his ears with his fingers and soaked in the moment.

The comment section of his 10-year-old tweet on Jadeja were flooded with congratulatory messages with many stating that he has indeed become successful in being a player like Jadeja, who can win matches for his team both with the bat and ball.

This was not the first time Hosein had pulled off a moment of brilliance. In a T20I against England in January 2022, Hosein hit a hat-trick of sixes and two fours in the last over and nearly won West Indies the match when they needed 30 runs to win off six balls. West Indies fell 1 short of the target but Hosein showed that he was the one for the future.

