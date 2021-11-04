West Indies to play three T20s and three ODIs in tour to Pakistan

West Indies will play three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals as part of their to Pakistan in December, the two countries' cricket boards said on Thursday.

West Indies will be the first nation to visit Pakistan after New Zealand and England called off scheduled tours to the country in September due to security concerns.

"We have confirmed the details for the West Indies Men's white ball tour of Pakistan in December. Cricket West Indies (CWI) would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and our own cricket operations, medical and security teams for the work that has gone into the organization of this tour," said CWI CEO Johnny Grave.

CWI added that independent security advisors, Eastern Star International, will monitor the security situation in Pakistan, and will also have a representative assigned to the team for the duration of the tour.

"The West Indies have always remained one of Pakistan cricket fans' favourite sides. I am hopeful that the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) will support this series by allowing maximum crowds..." said PCB chairman Ramiz Raja.

All the games will be played at Karachi's National Stadium, with the first T20 scheduled for Dec. 13.

The West Indies' women's side are also currently in Karachi for a three-match ODI series.