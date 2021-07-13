West Indies vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Chris Gayle's 67 helps West Indies register series-clinching win over Australia

Chris Gayle returned to form with ravishing 67 off 38 balls as West Indies thrashed Australia by 6 wickets in the third T20I on Monday in St Lucia. With this victory, the hosts have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in their five-match series.

In pursuit of a modest 142-run target, West Indies got home in style with Gayle’s blistering match-winning knock that included 4 boundaries and 7 maximums. It was his first T20 half-century since 2016 after barely featuring in the shortest format for the national team in recent years.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. They went off to a decent start before opener Matthew Wade (23) was bowled by Obed McCoy and Mitchell Marsh (nine) was trapped leg-before by Fabian Allen as the visitors reached 72-2 in 10 overs.

Alex Carey (13) was then removed by leg-spinner Hayden Walsh while skipper Aaron Finch (30) was dismissed in the 12th over to leave Australia in trouble at 80-4.

ALSO READ | 'Sachin Tendulkar of T20s': Twitter erupts after Chris Gayle becomes first cricketer to score 14000 runs in T20s

However, Moises Henriques (33) and Ashton Turner (24) put on Australia’s first half-century stand of the series. They stitched 59 runs for the fifth wicket before Henriques was caught at deep mid-wicket by Allen off Dwayne Bravo in the last over and Turner got run out. The visitors posted 141 for 6 in their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, West Indies faced an early blow as they lost opener Andre Fletcher on the third ball of the run-chase. It was Gayle who single-handedly shaped the innings while captain Nicholas Pooran, standing in for the injured Kieron Pollard, was unbeaten on 32.

Meredith dismissed Gayle in the 12th over but the damage was done as West Indies just needed 33 runs in eight overs. Pooran and Andre Russell in end guided the hosts to a series-clinching win over Australia in the 15th over.

“It's a great journey. I'm so happy and so pleased to get a series win. I just want to commend stand-in captain Pooran for winning a fantastic series against a great team. You all knew I was struggling with the bat and to be able to get some runs was pleasing,” Gayle said.

ALSO READ | ‘How long AB De Villiers wants to play’: Hogg picks four players RCB could retain ahead of IPL 2022 auctions

Australia and West Indies will lock horns in the fourth T20I on Wednesday at the same venue.

(With Agency Inputs)