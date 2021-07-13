‘How long AB De Villiers wants to play’: Hogg picks four players RCB could retain ahead of IPL 2022 auctions

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see a mega auction ahead of the season where the franchises would have to work out details on which player to buy and whom to release. It is expected that IPL Governing Council would not allow franchises to retain a lot of players ahead of the mega auctions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore looked like a much-settled side in 2021 as they shored up some of the areas that were their Achilles Heel in previous seasons. Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Dan Christian were brought on board and it reeked rewards as RCB were able to put in consistent efforts in the field.

With the mega auction coming near, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg named the players that he would like to see RCB retain for the IPL 2022. Hogg said that RCB should retain Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal while saying that investing in foreign players is a risky thing in today’s world.

“4-year window to invest in players. Kohli, Siraj, Chahal, Padikkal. Keeping locals vital. I would find out how long AB De Villiers wants to play before I make the final decision. Jamieson would be looked out to. Overseas player investment too risky today though,” Hogg said on Twitter.

4 year window to invest in players.

Kohli

Siraj

Chahal

Padikkal

Keeping locals vital.

I would find out on how long AB De Villiers wants to play to before I make the final decision. Jamieson would be looked out to. Overseas player investment to risky today though. https://t.co/z5bycmioie — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 12, 2021

ALSO READ | ‘It’s a different thing if you see WTC as a big failure’: Former cricketer has his say on Shastri’s tenure as IND coach

RCB have another spinner who could be a useful option in the future due to his all-round abilities. Washington Sundar has consistently performed with the ball for RCB. He keeps the run rate in check in the initial overs. He might not be a prolific wicket-taker but Sundar has impressed everyone with his composure in the power plays. Hogg also talked about retaining Sundar instead of Chahal.

“Contemplating him for his all-round ability in front of Chahal. Maybe a better option as you have a large pool of spinners to choose from in the auction and all-rounders are harder to get. #RCB #IPL,” Hogg said.

Contemplating him for his all-round ability in front of Chahal. Maybe a better option as you have a large pool of spinners to choose from in the auction and all-rounders are harder to get. #RCB #IPL https://t.co/NVa4qAL7VO — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 12, 2021