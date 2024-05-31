West Indies vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Six. West Indies at 91/1 after 6.3 overs
- 5:04 AM IST, May 31Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Adam Zampa bowling . West Indies at 91/1 after 6.3 overs
- 5:00 AM IST, May 31West Indies at 78/1 after 6 overs
- 4:57 AM IST, May 31Nicholas Pooran smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . West Indies at 76/1 after 5.2 overs
- 4:55 AM IST, May 31West Indies at 68/1 after 5 overs
- 4:55 AM IST, May 31Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . West Indies at 68/1 after 4.6 overs
- 4:49 AM IST, May 31West Indies at 58/1 after 4 overs
- 4:49 AM IST, May 31Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Nathan Ellis bowling . West Indies at 58/1 after 3.6 overs
- 4:44 AM IST, May 31West Indies at 44/1 after 3 overs
- 4:43 AM IST, May 31It’s a Wicket. Shai Hope is out and West Indies at 38/1 after 2.5 overs
- 4:41 AM IST, May 31Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Ashton Agar bowling . West Indies at 33/0 after 2.2 overs
- 4:38 AM IST, May 31West Indies at 24/0 after 2 overs
- 4:36 AM IST, May 31Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . West Indies at 18/0 after 1.3 overs
- 4:33 AM IST, May 31West Indies at 10/0 after 1 overs
- 4:31 AM IST, May 31Shai Hope smashed a Four on Tim David bowling . West Indies at 4/0 after 0.1 overs
- 4:00 AM IST, May 31Toss Update
- 3:35 AM IST, May 31Welcome to the live coverage of Match 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024
Venue : Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
Australia squad -
David Warner, Tim David, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins...Read More
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: SIX! What a shot! Leg-break on off, and right underneath his bat, Nicholas Pooran predicts the length well and sits on his knee, slogs it well over long on for another maximum. He is into his 40s now. What a sensational knock this has been from him!
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: West Indies at 78/1 after 6 overs
West Indies
Johnson Charles 29 (16)
Nicholas Pooran 32 (12)
Australia
Nathan Ellis 0/24 (2)
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! He is really putting on a show here! Goes pace off, short and on the top of the middle, Nicholas Pooran has all the time in the world to pull it aerially over mid-wicket for a one-bounce boundary at deep mid-wicket.
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Shot! A low full toss wide of off, Nicholas Pooran bends low, gets ahead and spanks it through covers for a cracking four.
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: West Indies at 68/1 after 5 overs
West Indies
Johnson Charles 28 (15)
Nicholas Pooran 23 (7)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 0/24 (2)
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: West Indies at 58/1 after 4 overs
West Indies
Nicholas Pooran 18 (3)
Johnson Charles 23 (13)
Australia
Nathan Ellis 0/14 (1)
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: West Indies at 44/1 after 3 overs
West Indies
Nicholas Pooran 6 (1)
Johnson Charles 22 (9)
Australia
Ashton Agar 1/20 (1)
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Stylishly played! Agar floats it up, full, on off and middle, Shai Hope goes inside out with the spin and hits it over cover for a boundary.
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Short and punished! Too short and wide on off, Johnson Charles latches onto the width and hits it past cover for a boundary.
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: West Indies at 24/0 after 2 overs
West Indies
Johnson Charles 13 (6)
Shai Hope 10 (6)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 0/14 (1)
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Aerial but safe! Bangs it on a back of a length, on off, Johnson Charles frees his arms and slashes hard at the delivery. Gets a thickish outside edge that flies well away from deep backward point for the third four of the over.
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Streaky! On the off-stump line, on a length, Johnson Charles clears his front leg and has a swipe. Gets an outside edge that flies over first slip for a boundary.
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: West Indies at 10/0 after 1 overs
West Indies
Shai Hope 10 (6)
Johnson Charles 0 (0)
Australia
Tim David 0/10 (1)
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! An extravagant start right away! Around the wicket, full and outside off, Shai Hope flashes it hard over covers for a cracking boundary.
West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to field