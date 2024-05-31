Explore
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Thursday, May 30, 2024
    Sign in
    Live

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: It's a Six. West Indies at 91/1 after 6.3 overs

    May 31, 2024 5:04 AM IST
    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Nicholas Pooran hit a Six on Adam Zampa bowling.West Indies at 91/1 after 6.3 overs
    West Indies vs Australia Live Score, Match 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024
    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start on 31 May 2024 at 04:30 AM
    Venue : Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

    West Indies squad -
    Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
    Australia squad -
    David Warner, Tim David, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins

    May 31, 2024 5:04 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Adam Zampa bowling . West Indies at 91/1 after 6.3 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: SIX! What a shot! Leg-break on off, and right underneath his bat, Nicholas Pooran predicts the length well and sits on his knee, slogs it well over long on for another maximum. He is into his 40s now. What a sensational knock this has been from him!

    May 31, 2024 5:02 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Adam Zampa bowling . West Indies at 85/1 after 6.2 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.

    May 31, 2024 5:00 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: West Indies at 78/1 after 6 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 29 (16)
    Nicholas Pooran 32 (12)
    Australia
    Nathan Ellis 0/24 (2)

    May 31, 2024 4:57 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . West Indies at 76/1 after 5.2 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! He is really putting on a show here! Goes pace off, short and on the top of the middle, Nicholas Pooran has all the time in the world to pull it aerially over mid-wicket for a one-bounce boundary at deep mid-wicket.

    May 31, 2024 4:56 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . West Indies at 72/1 after 5.1 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Shot! A low full toss wide of off, Nicholas Pooran bends low, gets ahead and spanks it through covers for a cracking four.

    May 31, 2024 4:55 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: West Indies at 68/1 after 5 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 28 (15)
    Nicholas Pooran 23 (7)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 0/24 (2)

    May 31, 2024 4:55 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . West Indies at 68/1 after 4.6 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Clever, very clever!

    May 31, 2024 4:52 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . West Indies at 63/1 after 4.2 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

    May 31, 2024 4:49 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: West Indies at 58/1 after 4 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score:
    West Indies
    Nicholas Pooran 18 (3)
    Johnson Charles 23 (13)
    Australia
    Nathan Ellis 0/14 (1)

    May 31, 2024 4:49 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Nathan Ellis bowling . West Indies at 58/1 after 3.6 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.

    May 31, 2024 4:49 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Nathan Ellis bowling . West Indies at 52/1 after 3.5 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: SIX! That has gone many a mile!

    May 31, 2024 4:44 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: West Indies at 44/1 after 3 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score:
    West Indies
    Nicholas Pooran 6 (1)
    Johnson Charles 22 (9)
    Australia
    Ashton Agar 1/20 (1)

    May 31, 2024 4:44 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Ashton Agar bowling . West Indies at 44/1 after 2.6 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: SIX! No sighters needed for Nicholas Pooran!

    May 31, 2024 4:43 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shai Hope is out and West Indies at 38/1 after 2.5 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Ashton Agar fights back!

    May 31, 2024 4:42 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Shai Hope smashed a Four on Ashton Agar bowling . West Indies at 38/0 after 2.4 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Stylishly played! Agar floats it up, full, on off and middle, Shai Hope goes inside out with the spin and hits it over cover for a boundary.

    May 31, 2024 4:41 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Ashton Agar bowling . West Indies at 33/0 after 2.2 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Johnson Charles is putting on an exhibition here.

    May 31, 2024 4:39 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Ashton Agar bowling . West Indies at 28/0 after 2.1 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Short and punished! Too short and wide on off, Johnson Charles latches onto the width and hits it past cover for a boundary.

    May 31, 2024 4:38 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: West Indies at 24/0 after 2 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 13 (6)
    Shai Hope 10 (6)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 0/14 (1)

    May 31, 2024 4:38 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . West Indies at 23/0 after 1.5 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Aerial but safe! Bangs it on a back of a length, on off, Johnson Charles frees his arms and slashes hard at the delivery. Gets a thickish outside edge that flies well away from deep backward point for the third four of the over.

    May 31, 2024 4:36 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . West Indies at 18/0 after 1.3 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

    May 31, 2024 4:36 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . West Indies at 14/0 after 1.2 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Streaky! On the off-stump line, on a length, Johnson Charles clears his front leg and has a swipe. Gets an outside edge that flies over first slip for a boundary.

    May 31, 2024 4:33 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: West Indies at 10/0 after 1 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score:
    West Indies
    Shai Hope 10 (6)
    Johnson Charles 0 (0)
    Australia
    Tim David 0/10 (1)

    May 31, 2024 4:32 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Shai Hope smashed a Six on Tim David bowling . West Indies at 10/0 after 0.5 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.

    May 31, 2024 4:31 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Shai Hope smashed a Four on Tim David bowling . West Indies at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! An extravagant start right away! Around the wicket, full and outside off, Shai Hope flashes it hard over covers for a cracking boundary.

    May 31, 2024 4:00 AM IST

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Toss Update

    West Indies vs Australia Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to field

