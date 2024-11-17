Explore
    Live

    West Indies vs England Live Score: 4th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 01:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 17, 2024 1:08 AM IST
    West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 AM
    West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 17 Nov 2024 at 01:30 AM
    Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

    West Indies squad -
    Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Terrance Hinds
    England squad -
    Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jafer Chohan, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 17, 2024 1:08 AM IST

    West Indies vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI

    West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt (WK), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (C), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Dan Mousley, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, John Turner (ON T20I DEBUT and In for Jofra Archer).

    Nov 17, 2024 12:41 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs England Match Details
    4th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and England to be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

