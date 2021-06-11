Home / Cricket / West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 Live score
Quinton de Kock of South Africa bats during day 2.(AFP)
West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 Live score

WI vs SA Live score 1st Test: West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 live score and updates
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:55 PM IST

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 Live score: ﻿South Africa found themselves on top by the end of the first session of 2nd Day of play in the first Test against West Indies. With Quinton de Kock scoring 44 runs, SA reached 205/5 at Lunch, taking a lead of 108 runs. More action to follow on Day 2.

West Indies XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kieran Powell

South Africa XI:

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

