Sunday, May 26, 2024
Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
    Sign in
    Live

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: 3rd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 12:30 AM

    May 26, 2024 11:36 PM IST
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024
    Venue : Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

    West Indies squad -
    Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
    South Africa squad -
    Matthew Breetzke, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottniel Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 26, 2024 11:36 PM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
