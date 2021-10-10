'We've beaten Chennai twice in the round games': Head coach Ponting says DC are ‘going to be confident’ in Qualifier 1

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are about to face three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai. The runners-up of the previous season have displayed a phenomenal performance throughout the season to end the league stage at the top of the points table with 20 points but the competition gets tougher as they compete in the knockout round.

A win would make them the first finalist of this season while a loss will force them to play the second qualifier. They are coming into the contest following a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore and head coach Ricky Ponting believes the team need to play a game good game of cricket for the entire 40 overs to get the better of their opponents – CSK.

IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK Live Updates

In an interview clip posted on the DC’s official Twitter handle, the former Australia skipper spoke about the challenge awaiting in the playoffs.

“I think if you look tonight, given we batted first, we made our highest score since we’ve been in the UAE. We probably have been more comfortable chasing in the first few games where I have been here as well. Put all those things together, and we have a lot of positives coming out of tonight's game.

“Couple that with the fact that we've beaten Chennai twice in the round games. We’re going to be confident. But we know we have to play well and work hard for 40 overs if we're going to win the next game. But a lot to like about even though we've lost; I think it was still a step forward,” Ponting said in the video.

Ponting highlighted that the team has played very well in the season, except for a few games towards the end of the league stage. However, he wants his team to bring on their A-game to end the tournament on a high.

“If you look at the last game, it wasn't a great performance, against MI, it wasn’t a great performance. But we managed to win those games. We probably played better tonight than we played in the games we won. The way I see it, it’s not about the end result, it’s about the performance we’re putting on the board.

“Prithvi played his best game, Shikhar probably looked as good as he's looked for the tournament. There's a lot to like about the group. We’ve played good cricket, but the challenge now for us over the next week is to play great cricket. And I think that's just around the corner for us,” Ponting said.