‘We've experience of playing in Pak, Sri Lanka last year’: Pat Cummins' massive remark on upcoming Test series vs India

Updated on Jan 08, 2023 06:56 PM IST

The Aussies last won a Test series against hosts India when they toured in 2004-05. Since then, Team India have succeeded in saving their fortress, allowing just one Test win to the visitors. However, the current Australia captain Pat Cummins is all buoyed up ahead of their upcoming tour to India.

File photo of Pat Cummins.(AAP via REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Come February 2023, Australia cricket team will be in India to play four-match Test series and three-match ODI series. The Test series holds special importance given that it will be the last contest for both teams for the World Test Championship(WTC) 2021 - 2023. Australia are almost certain to make it to the final of the WTC after their 2-0 triumph over South Africa in the recently concluded three-match Test series on Sunday. But India's chances depend highly on how Rohit Sharma and Co. would fare in the four Tests.

The Aussies last won a Test series against hosts India when they toured in 2004-05. Since then, Team India have succeeded in saving their fortress, allowing just one Test win to the visitors. However, the current Australia captain Pat Cummins is all buoyed up ahead of their upcoming tour to India. In an interaction at Sydney after drawn Test against South Africa on Sunday, Cummins said that the team would use the experience of playing in subcontinent conditions against Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year and adapt well in India.

"I think we’re as good a chance as we’re ever going to be. It was another fantastic summer. I feel like we’re adapting really well. Having the experience of Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year has put us in really good stead for India," Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au

"No one is going over there blind. We’ll use the next few weeks to reflect on the next 12 months and then get over there really refreshed and eager," he added.

The Australia skipper also provided insight into the team selection which is due to be held this month. Keeping in mind the spin-friendly conditions in India, Cummins hinted towards the selection of spinner Ashton Agar alongside veteran Nathon Lyon. Although Agar went wicketless in the Sydney Test vs South Africa, the Australia captain has backed him.

"A left-arm orthodox, he’ll(Ashton Agar) absolutely be there. It wasn’t an audition at all. I thought he did really well. There was 800 runs and three wickets for spin during the game. It wasn’t easy for him but I thought he did his role well. Hoping it would have broken up a bit more, spun a bit more. It probably wasn’t a classic India wicket we would have expected."

Australia are currently on the top of standings for the WTC final with 75.56% as their point-percentage while India are second with 58.93%.

Topics
nathan lyon pat cummins india cricket team india vs australia australia cricket team ashton agar
