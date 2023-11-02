Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'We've played India here before, and we've beaten them': SA star fires shots ahead of high-voltage 2023 WC clash

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 02, 2023 06:17 PM IST

Rassie van der Dussen fired a warning to Rohit Sharma and Co. ahead of India's 2023 World Cup clash vs South Africa.

India take on South Africa in their second-last World Cup 2023 fixture, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Against South Africa, the hosts will be up against one of the contenders for the title. Ahead of the tournament, South Africa weren't considered as the favourites, but since their campaign began, they have been among the best two teams, alongwith India.

South Africa face India on Sunday. (ANI)

The Temba Bavuma-led side has won six matches and lost only one game at the ongoing World Cup, and will be looking to not lose another match in the league stage. Also the result could decide as to who would top the table between both sides.

Speaking ahead of the match, South African batter Rassie van der Dussen felt that the Proteas could beat Rohit Sharma and Co.if they managed to manage the pressure of the fixture. "Obviously, playing India in India is a massive event. They’ve been playing really well. A lot of experience in their team. They’ve got all bases covered, brilliant bowling attack and obviously the batting as well," he said.

"But again, we’ll go into that game knowing that if we do the things well that we want to do, we’ll be in a really strong position. The challenge is to under pressure, to stay with that, and that’s what we’ll look to do. But we’ve played them here before and we’ve beaten them here before. So, in a sense, it’s, even though it’s a World Cup, it’s not really too much different. We won’t be looking at that too much," he further added.

In ODI World Cup history, India and South Africa have faced each other in five matches. India has bagged two wins and the Proteas have come out on top on three occasions. Also the highest total posted by India is 307 and the highest by South Africa is 300. Meanwhile, 177 is South Africa's lowest total and India's is 180.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

india cricket team india at world cup india vs south africa rassie van der dussen cricket world cup
