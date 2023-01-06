'What a big insult to the bowler': Ashwin slams Hussey for 'would've withdrawn appeal' remark on Zampa's run out attempt

Earlier this week, controversy erupted in the Big Bash League when Melbourne Stars' captain Adam Zampa attempted a run out at the non strikers' end to dismiss Tom Rogers, who plays for the Renegades. Zampa completed his follow-through and was on the verge of releasing the ball to Mackenzie Harvey when he turned back and dislodged Rogers' bails, and signalled to the umpire to give marching orders to the batter.

However, unperturbed by Zampa's call, the umpire first reasoned out with the bowler, telling him that his arm had gone past the 'vertical' -- the point where the ball is deemed to be bowled. He then checked with the TV umpire, who also came up with the same verdict, thus giving Rogers a reprieve.

The incident triggered the debate surrounding the dismissal again, which is widely seen as taboo because many believe it's against the spirit of the game, despite it being included in the ‘Run out’ section by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) last year. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the leading champions for the dismissal, has now spoken on the incident in the BBL.

“I am tired of talking or writing about this topic. Every time this incident happens, there are preachers who hop in and start preaching. But the best thing I loved from this whole incident is the stare given by Adam Zampa after running out the non-striker. It was similar to The Undertaker’s stare in World Wrestling Federation. He didn’t even say a word to the batsman. The batsman also stood in silence without knowing whether it was out or not out,” Ashwin began on his official YouTube channel.

“People will talk about the legality of the dismissal. That he has completed his action and stuff like that. But see, he was about to bowl, and the non-striker had started running. In fact, the rule clearly states that you can run anywhere as soon as the bowler releases since he can’t run you out anymore once he releases. If you ask me if the non-striker starts running once the bowler releases, that in itself is an advantage for the non-striker. Because the batsman hasn’t made an impact yet. And I don’t know how many balls come back to the bowler as the batter rarely plays defense in T20.”

Ashwin also criticised David Hussey (Stars' coach) for his comment on the incident; Hussey had said that they would've withdrawn the appeal had the batter been given out.

“I don’t believe what he said. Because if you wanted to withdraw the appeal, you need not have taken that to the third umpire itself. You could have easily withdrawn that appeal even before it had gone to the third umpire. First of all, why should you withdraw the appeal? A bowler is running the non-striker out. The captain will say that the bowler is wrong or what? What a big insult that is to the bowler if the captain is withdrawing the appeal,” said Ashwin.

"If I am standing there as a bowler and appealing for this dismissal, and if the captain or coach says that they are withdrawing the appeal, it is very insulting. Because once you do that, as a bowler, you will feel that what is the point in bowling when your team is not backing you? My team captain and coach themselves are not backing me. Why should I bowl and win you the game then?

“The bowlers will feel depressed once you do that. And David Hussey was like, ‘This is not how you play cricket’. Sir, this is now how you want to play cricket. But for that, you can’t assume and say, ‘This is now how you should also play cricket’. This is absolutely wrong,” said Ashwin further.

