What Australia's 2-0 series victory vs South Africa means for India's WTC final qualification chances: Full points table

The cycle for World Test Championship 2021-23 is about to be completed, with just three more Test series and eight matches to be played before the final in June 2023. In the grueling two years for the topmost ICC contest in the longest format, nine teams have been involved in bilateral battles but the suspense about the finalists remains.

Australia secured a 2-0 series victory over South Africa after the drawn Sydney Test on Sunday. With 75.56% points, they currently sit at the top of the table in the standings. India is at the second place with 58.93% points, Sri Lanka at third with 53.33% points and South Africa at fourth with 48.72% points.

Screengrab of standings for World Test Championship 2021-23 (ICC Website)

The three series remaining in the WTC cycle are hosts India vs Australia (four Tests), hosts New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (two Tests) and hosts South Africa vs West Indies ( two Tests). Let's take a look at the qualification scenarios for India as one of the finalists.

1. India 4-0, 3-0 or 3-1 against Australia

If Rohit Sharma and Co. clinch the four-match Test series against Australia by a margin of 4-0, 3-0 or 3-1, India would definitely qualify for the WTC final irrespective of the results in the other two Test series in the cycle.

2. India 0-4 against Australia

If Rohit Sharma and Co. concede a clean sweep against Australia, losing 0-4 in the series, then India will finish with 45.4% points and be out of the race for the finals.

3. India 2-1, 2-0 or 1-0 against Australia

If Rohit Sharma and Co. secure a 2-1 win, their final points percentage will be 58.8%. In case of 2-0, it will be 60.65% and a win by 1-0 will get them 56.94%. In such scenario, South Africa will be out of the race. But India's chances will hinge on how Sri Lanka performs in New Zealand. If Sri Lanka don't win more than one Test in New Zealand, then India stand a chance to qualify. And if Sri Lanka lose both Tests, India will surely play the final. But if Sri Lanka win 2-0, then they will reach the final.

4. India draw the series or Australia secure a series win

If Rohit Sharma and Co. draw the series 2-2, they will be at 56.4 % on the points table. South Africa will be out of the race. India would qualify if Sri Lanka don't win the series.

If India lose the series by a scoreline of 0-2, 1-2, 1-3 or 0-3, India will be heavily dependent on other teams. If India lose 0-1, their final points percentage will be 51.39%, and they would depend on the results by Sri Lanka and South Africa.

