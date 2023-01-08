‘I can’t believe…’: Rohit Sharma completes huge milestone with Mumbai Indians in IPL

The player around whom Mumbai Indians (MI) is built upon, Rohit Sharma's record of leading MI to five IPL titles makes him an undisputed leader in T20 cricket. The longest-serving MI captain and also the second-longest for any IPL franchise after MS Dhoni, Rohit was roped in by MI during the 2011 mega auction (January 8) for ₹9.2 crore, which looks like a bargain now.

The 35-year-old is also MI's highest run-scorer in IPL history with 4709 runs in 182 matches, with a high score of 109*. During his MI career, he has bagged a century and 32 fifties. On Sunday, the swashbuckling batter completed 12 years with MI and when asked about his journey so far, he stated that it has been a rather emotional time for him.

"I can't believe it's been 12 years at Mumbai Indians. It has been an extremely exciting and emotional journey for me. We've achieved so much together with stalwarts, youngsters and our Paltan", he said.

"Mumbai Indians is my family, and I want to thank my fellow players, fans and management for all the love. Looking forward to creating many more memories and spreading more smiles for our Paltan", he further added.

Rohit, who is currently leading the Indian cricket team for their upcoming three-match ODI series vs Sri Lanka, will captain MI in IPL 2023. He will be hoping to be in top form and lead MI to the title, especially with the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup coming up. During his glittering career with MI, he has also won two Champions League T20 trophies. He is also their highest capped player, and has the record for most fours, most 50+ scores, most Man of the Match awards. Rohit also boasts the second-most number of wins in the IPL as captain; 81 victories in 143 fixtures.

