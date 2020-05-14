e-paper
Home / Cricket / What did India do...: Wasim Akram explains difference between BCCI and PCB

What did India do...: Wasim Akram explains difference between BCCI and PCB

If you ask Akram, the difference boils down to improvement of the First-Class structure, which the former pacer reckons is a practice India have bossed.

cricket Updated: May 14, 2020 11:03 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
New Delhi
         

The great Wasim Akram retired as the best left-arm quick of all-time with 916 international wickets, but unlike most cricketers who struggle to get their timing right, the former Pakistan captain knew when it was his time to walk away. Akram, who retired from international cricket after the 2003 World Cup, revealed the moment and the person responsible for making him realise it was time.

“It’s a tough decision alright, no doubt. For any top player to retire from sports is always tough. But everything has a time limit,” Wasim told Aakash Chopra during a chat on YouTube. “In my case, PCB made the decision very easy for me since they dropped me. Every day was a pain going to the game. I wasn’t enjoying it and I thought that’s a sign. I spoke to my late wife, who was in Pakistan back then. She told me, ‘Wasim, if your heart is not there and if you’re cursing each day, it means it’s time.’ And I knew it was time to go.”

And a lot has changed since, especially for cricket as a whole in Pakistan. Despite winning two ICC championships since Akram retired, Pakistan cricket has been muddled in controversies, lack of performances and most of all quality players. While their rivals India have gone from strength to strength, Pakistan, as many believe, have taken one step forward and two steps backwards. If you ask Akram, the difference boils down to improvement of the First-Class structure, which the former pacer reckons is a practice India have bossed.

“Whoever came to the cricket board, he came with a short-team goal. There was no fixing of First-Class structure. What’s been going on for the last 30 years, they did nothing different from it. So that is the reason. There’s plenty of talent in Pakistan. The FC structure has now finally changed but you still need 3-4 years for it to show results,” Akram pointed out.

 

“What did India do? The money generated by the IPL, invested whole-heartedly in First-Class cricket. They changed the FC structure, the pay structure, everything. They brought in professionals - they have the best physios and trainers in the world. Former Indian cricketers have become good coaches themselves. They then in turn have employed individual coaches, which is the need of the hour. So that is where the difference is.”

