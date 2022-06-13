'What else can he do? He's street-smart cricketer': Vengsarkar furious at selectors for 24-year-old star's IND omission

Away from all the glitz and glamour of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the start of Team India's new assignment in white-ball cricket, 24-year-old uncapped star has been piling up huge scores for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament at Bradmanesque consistency. And India batting legend Dilip Vengsarkar, who has been all praise for the young talent, has been left furious at the selectors not responding to the youngster's plethora of runs with a India call-up.

Sarfaraz Khan was part of the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, but the fans only got a glimpse of what he has been doing consistently in the tradition format of the game. The Mumbai batter sits at the top of the table this season in the run-scoring charts with 704 runs in five innings at 140.83, laced with three centuries and a fifty. Last season, he had scored 928 runs in nine innings at 154.66 with three centuries and two fifties.

Following his match-winning 153 in the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz now boasts of a first-class average of 80.42 in 23 appearances, which now only second to the greatest ever, Don Bradman (95,14).

Despite his mighty knocks, Sarfaraz has been ignored by the selectors and Vengsarkar, the former chairman of selectors, has been left furious at the incumbent committee.

“He should have been playing for India at the moment. He has scored tons of runs every time (in Ranji Trophy). And if the selectors are still not convinced, then I am really surprised,” the former Indian captain told Khaleej Times during an interview in Dubai.

“What else can he do to get into the Indian squad? Every year, he has scored more than 800 runs for Mumbai.”

“I have seen him since he was 12. He is a street-smart cricketer. He is always hungry for success. He is very fit and the most important thing is that he can play long innings,” said Vengsarkar.

“He has the ability to win matches, which is very rare in batsmen. He has scored runs against pace, against spin. So what else can he do? He is scoring runs consistently. Once he hits the fourth gear, he is a treat to watch.”

