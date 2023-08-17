What every Indian wants from Jasprit Bumrah in the T20I series vs Ireland

If the buildup is anything to go by then there is no doubt about the fact that the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and Ireland starting Friday is all about Jasprit Bumrah. The India pacer returns to the side after a year-long injury - a stress fracture on his back - lay-off. Bumrah has had two failed attempts at a comeback - once during the home T20Is against Australia last year and then in the ODI series against Sri Lanka this year. This time however, things are going to be different, at least that's what the Indian team management and millions of fans across the globe will be hoping for.

Jasprit Bumrah will return to action against Ireland(ANI)

The signs are encouraging. BCCI has made no efforts to hide its intention of building the three T20Is against Ireland as the Bumrah series. He is the primo-supremo. In the two videos shared by BCCI on X, Bumrah can be seen bowling at full tilt. In fact, he nearly took the head off Ruturaj Gaikwad with a bouncer and another one of his yorkers almost knocked Washington Sundar off his feet. That's the Bumrah, India needs to see on Friday against Ireland, more so in the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Apart from Bumrah's pace, another notable factor in those short videos was his action. There were speculations that he might have to change his unique bowling action in order to make sure his back can handle the load but there were no signs of any of that. Bumrah had the same couple of short steps, a load-up and release. This is actually a great sign for India. As skilful as Bumrah is with the ball, his action too plays a major part in the making of the world-beating fast bowler that he is.

“I expect Bumrah to go injury-free this series and stay completely healthy. I think that’s what every Indian supporter would want from him. He should just feel like himself again and that would augur really well for the Indian team," said former India cricketer Robin Uthappa on JioCinema.

Uthappa is right. The only wish for every Indian fan would be to see a fit Bumrah. There are very few cricketers currently in world cricket who command a place in the starting XI of any team in all three formats. Bumrah is perhaps the first name that comes to mind if he is fit. That's how impactful he is. The void his absence created was evident during last year's Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. There was no one to turn the tide in India's favour when the going was tough. The same thing happened in the World Test Championship final against Australia this year.

India may have talent in abundance but they don't have another Bumrah, no one has. He is one of a kind and therefore, extremely crucial to India's chances in the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Captain Bumrah, still a reality

To add to the spice, Bumrah is also the captain for the three-match T20I series in Ireland as the majority of India's first-choice cricketers have been given a breather. This will be his first assignment as captain of India in white-ball cricket. He has led India in one Test against England last year when Rohit was out due to Covid-19.

This time the challenge will be different. There will be less pressure but the idea of leading a team full of next-generation stars like Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar doesn't come often.

“I thinks it’s interesting. He has got leadership skills and he could go on to become our Test captain, too, because he is a pretty shrewd strategist as well. But, he has got the opportunity to do that here apart from making a comeback. It will be interesting to see how he’ll go about it," Uthappa added.

Another JioCinema expert Nikhil Chopra said: “Yes, absolutely, the way he (Bumrah) is practising and preparing after the injury is commendable. He can make excellent use of his skills in bowling in Ireland and the conditions prevalent there because the ball will behave differently. It will swing in the air, and he has always had good pace at his disposal.”

The likes of Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Dube will get an opportunity to make an impression and Uthappa hopes they will grab their chances. “I think every game that they play or every opportunity that comes the way for Jitesh, Rinku and Shivam, is going to be extremely crucial. The fact that Rinku and Shivam are left-handers is an added advantage because that’s the need of the hour for any team. Jitesh Sharma has a long list of players ahead of him, so if he has to stand out, he needs to have an exceptional Ireland series.”

Chopra, meanwhile, said: “When you play for your country, there’s no bigger opportunity than that. We all know what Rinku Singh did in the IPL. Shivam Dube has the ability to hit long sixes. When you achieve the same in international cricket, your confidence grows. What you were doing in the IPL for 50,000-60,000 people, you are doing the same in international cricket. This is when you get a chance and your bench strength is being prepared.”

