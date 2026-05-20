What happens if rain washes out KKR vs MI IPL 2026 match as Kolkata's near-certain elimination nightmare looms large?

It rained just hours before the IPL 2026 match at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, and persistent rain arrived again at the eight-over mark in the opening innings, threatening a potential washout. But while the visitors will care less about the current weather in Kolkata, the home team will be left agitated at the sight, hoping for some relief with playoffs berth at stake.

Groundsmen cover the field as rain halts play during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 20(AFP)

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It has been a season of two halves for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Devoid of batting or bowling plans, amid concerning forms of some of their top stars, Kolkata stumbled to a five-match losing streak that left them at the bottom of the table in the first half of the season. But with the pieces suddenly falling in place for the three-time winners, they found their rhythm and roared to five wins in their last six games, including a Super Over win against Lucknow Super Giants at home.

KKR vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026

Despite the fightback leaving them in the eighth position in the table, a sudden change in narrative in their favour in the second half of the season left them with a bleak opportunity to make it all the way through to the finals.

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{{^usCountry}} What do they need? Simple. A win in both their remaining games - against the Mumbai Indians today and against the Delhi Capitals on May 24. That should leave them with 15 points. And should Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals stumble in their remaining games, they could guarantee themselves the fourth and final spot in the playoffs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What do they need? Simple. A win in both their remaining games - against the Mumbai Indians today and against the Delhi Capitals on May 24. That should leave them with 15 points. And should Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals stumble in their remaining games, they could guarantee themselves the fourth and final spot in the playoffs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already sealed a top-two finish, while Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are the other two teams in the playoffs. What happens if KKR vs MI IPL 2026 match gets washed out? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already sealed a top-two finish, while Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are the other two teams in the playoffs. What happens if KKR vs MI IPL 2026 match gets washed out? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both Kolkata and Mumbai will share a point each from the rain-abandoned game. While that won't affect Mumbai, who have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, Kolkata will all but be eliminated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both Kolkata and Mumbai will share a point each from the rain-abandoned game. While that won't affect Mumbai, who have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, Kolkata will all but be eliminated. {{/usCountry}}

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If rain washes out the match, KKR will have the chance to end with a maximum of 14 points, which is the same as Rajasthan Royals, who have yet to play a game in the league stage. Hence, KKR will need CSK, DC and RR to lose their final game and want themselves to beat Delhi by a high margin to nullify Rajasthan in the net run-rate tie-breaker to make it through to the playoffs.

Moreover, Kolkata have made an impressive start in the match against Mumbai, picking up four wickets inside the powerplay after opting to bowl first at home. Mumbai only managed 57 runs after the end of eight overs.

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