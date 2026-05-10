What happens if the IPL 2026 match between RCB and MI gets washed out

Mumbai Indians go into the Raipur fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with almost no room left for soft damage. A washout will not knock them out of IPL 2026, but it will leave them with a much thinner route to the playoffs.

Raipur stadium to host the important game between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.(X images)

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MI are ninth with three wins and seven defeats, while RCB are placed higher in the race with six wins and four losses. If rain forces a no-result, both teams will get one point each. For RCB, that would still preserve their playoff push. For MI, it would feel much closer to a lost opportunity.

Washout would hurt MI’s playoff ceiling

Mumbai currently need wins more than anything else. A no-result would take them from six to seven points after 11 matches, leaving only three games to play. Even if they win all three after that, they can reach only 13 points.

That is the danger. A full win in Raipur would take MI to eight points and keep a 14-point finish alive. A washout removes that extra point from their ceiling and leaves them dependent on other results, net run rate and the collapse of teams placed above them.

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{{^usCountry}} MI’s position also makes net run rate important. A washout gives them one point, but no chance to repair their NRR through a strong win. For a side stuck in the bottom half, even that becomes a meaningful loss. They need two points and a performance. Rain would give them only survival crumbs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MI’s position also makes net run rate important. A washout gives them one point, but no chance to repair their NRR through a strong win. For a side stuck in the bottom half, even that becomes a meaningful loss. They need two points and a performance. Rain would give them only survival crumbs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The match also carries form context. MI ended a three-match losing streak in their previous outing with a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede, chasing 229 in 18.4 overs after Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma gave them a rapid start. RCB, meanwhile, are looking to respond after a nine-run DLS defeat against LSG, where they were set a revised target of 213 and finished at 203 for 9. Raipur weather update for RCB vs MI {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The match also carries form context. MI ended a three-match losing streak in their previous outing with a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede, chasing 229 in 18.4 overs after Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma gave them a rapid start. RCB, meanwhile, are looking to respond after a nine-run DLS defeat against LSG, where they were set a revised target of 213 and finished at 203 for 9. Raipur weather update for RCB vs MI {{/usCountry}}

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The good news for both teams is that Raipur’s current match-day forecast does not suggest a serious rain threat. The RCB vs MI match is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm IST at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, with the toss at 7pm. The evening forecast points to clear conditions, around 29 degrees Celsius, with a precipitation probability of just 1 per cent, cloud cover around 6 per cent, and humidity near 41 per cent.

Also Read: CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai, Lucknow seek vital win as playoff race heats up

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The night forecast is also clean. Conditions are expected to remain clear, with the temperature dropping further and the probability of thunderstorms at 0%. Daytime conditions in Raipur are hot, but the forecast does not carry a meaningful rain warning for the match window.

That means the washout scenario remains more of a playoff calculation than an immediate threat to the match. The weather currently favours a full game.

For MI, that is exactly what they need. Their tournament cannot afford a polite one-point evening. They need a win, a cleaner table position and ideally a margin that drags their net run rate back from the red zone. In Raipur, the sky looks unlikely to interfere. Now the burden shifts fully back to Mumbai’s cricket.

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