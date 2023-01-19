Watch: Shoaib Akhtar's video tweet ‘What happens when the speed gets to 100’ while bowling fast, breaks the internet

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was well known as a fiery pacer who broke the speed limits in the prime of his career. Hailed as "Rawalpindi Express", his example is still given to budding speedsters in the game who wish to learn the art of bowling fast. With the emergence of Umran Malik in Team India, the focus on extra fast bowlers has risen exponentially in India too.

On several occasions, cricket fans wonder what would it be like to face a 150 Kmph yorker from a fast bowler. And it seems Akhtar wanted to give a glimpse of it again. In a post on Twitter, the 47-year-old shared a video containing TV replays from his bowling career when he sent shivers down the spine of batters with his deadly fast yorkers. In a part of the video, Akhtar is seen with an attendant of a bowling machine and asks him to increase the bowling speed to 100 miles per hour(160.9 Kmph) to showcase the viewers how it feels like batting to such high paced deliveries. After the balls whizz past the stumps at fiery speeds, Akhtar boasts of having bowled at 161.3 Kmph in international cricket and asks a bystander to find about it.

ALSO READ: 'The guy with the weird…': AB De Villiers pays tribute to SA legend Hashim Amla on retirement from all forms of cricket

“Tap to see what happens when the speed gets to 100,” Akhtar captioned the video.

Interestingly, Akhtar does hold the record of having bowled the fastest ball ever in cricket history. He bowled a 161.3 Kmph(100.2 miles per hour) delivery to England opener Nick Knight in an ODI during the 2003 Cricket World Cup at Cape Town in South Africa. It was the last ball of his maiden over, having rattled the England batter with speeds of 153.3 kmph, 158.4kmph, 158.5kmph, 157.4kmph and 159.5kmph in his first five balls.

At one time, there was a huge competition between Australia's Brett Lee and Akhtar on who would break the 100mph barrier first while bowling and it was the latter who was able to do it. Lee's fastest ball in career stood at 160.8 kmph (99.9 mph) which he bowled against New Zealand in 2005.

In his international career, Akhtar took 444 wickets out of which 178 came in Test cricket and 247 were scalped in ODIs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON