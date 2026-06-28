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What India must do to qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semis after South Africa's win over Bangladesh

Here's what India need to do to qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals. 

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 06:34 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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There is no room for error for Harmanpreet Kaur's India in the Women's T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue cannot afford another defeat as a loss against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday would lead to India crashing out of the tournament before the semi-finals stage. The road became trickier for India after South Africa's narrow four-wicket win over Bangladesh in their final group-stage match on Sunday.

Here's what India need to do to qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals(HT_PRINT)

South Africa's net run-rate is +0.633, significantly lower than India's +2.268. The Proteas Women currently have eight points from five matches, while India have six from four matches. A win for India will make them level with South Africa, but a better net run rate would take the Women in Blue to the semi-finals.

Also Read: IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Semifinal race goes down to the wire as India eye qualification

However, a loss would mean that Australia and South Africa qualify for the semis from Group A.

“We all are really looking forward to it. A very important match for us, a must-win for us to go through. Having said that, we'll stick with the processes. We'll go out there, work hard, work really hard, and try and put up the best which we can do. And I'm sure it's an important match and everyone is aware of that. But having said that, we have done well against them and we'll take that confidence ahead,” said Mandhana.

“I feel the strategy is just for us, it's about today. We just come in, we'll see the wicket, we'll see how the conditions are and how cricket we really want to play. But we've all spoken a lot about how we really want to be playing the aggressive brand of cricket, and that's something which we'll all look to do,” she added.

 
harmanpreet kaur india australia south africa women's t20 world cup
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