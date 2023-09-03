What India need to do to reach Super Fours of Asia Cup 2023 after Pakistan qualify following washout in Pallekele

It looked like the India vs Pakistan game would have lived up to its billing and provided a thriller on Saturday at the 2023 Asia Cup but rain played spoilsport in Pallekele. Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan led an incredible recovery from India while Pakistan's pacers led by Shaheen Afridi put their batters in all kinds of trouble. India were all out for 266 on a pitch with variable bounce and pacers led by the recently returned Jasprit Bumrah seemed to be itching to have a go.

India face Nepal in their next match on Monday. (AFP)

Rain had been predicted to play a role in the match and it forced two brief breaks during the Indian innings. It returned just as the players started walking off the field after India's last wicket fell and never left. There was a point when it had stopped and all the covers had been taken off. It looked Pakistan may be on, even if a curtailed one and the Indian bowlers had come out to warm up. But just before the scheduled resumption time, the showers returned and no play was possible after that.

The group tables

Pakistan and India are placed in Group A along with minnows Nepal. While this was India's opening match of the tournament, Pakistan came into it on the back of a 238-run win over Nepal in their first match in Multan. With both sides taking a point each from the washed out match on Saturday, Pakistan have got to three points and thus, their place in the Super Four stage is confirmed. India are currently second with one point while Nepal are third with none.

Meanwhile in Group B, Sri Lanka have faced Bangladesh once and Afghanistan are yet to begin their tournament. Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by five wickets in that match and thus currently top the table.

What India need to do to qualify

While India's place in the Super Four is yet to be confirmed, Nepal would have to pull off an almighty upset and beat the six-time winners of the Asia Cup ODI tournament for Rohit Sharma's side's place in the next stage to be threatened. India don't have an NRR at the moment while Nepal's stands at -4.760. But that is irrelevant as the fact remains that India need only another match without a result to qualify. The only way for them to not reach the next stage, is if they lose to Nepal in their next match, which is scheduled to take place in Pallekele on Monday.

