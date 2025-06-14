What is the ‘bunny hop’ catch which MCC, ICC has deemed as illegal?

In a groundbreaking move, the MCC will be updating its law on boundary catches, and will be making the bunny hop move illegal. The new rule will be operational later this month. Harleen Deol completed a famous 'bunny hop' catch.

The bunny hop catch was supported by the existing Law 19.5.2, which states that the fielder’s last contact with the ground before they first touch the ball must be within the boundary (this portion will remain in the new update). The fielder cannot touch the ball and the ground outside the boundary at the same time. If he or she complete the catch within those set criteria, then it is legal.

Now the MCC has called it unfair, and also sent a note to ICC earlier this year, calling for a rule change.

The new change will also now rule out spectacular catches which were accepted earlier. According to the MCC, the update would “rule out some spectacular fielding that feels like it is now fully part of the game. Examples include catches from Harleen Deol (vs England in 2021) and Alex Hales (in BBL 2020), where the fielders don't reground themselves inside the boundary before taking the catch, but land inside the boundary to complete it.”

The MCC further added, “MCC has devised a new wording where the 'bunny hop' wholly beyond the boundary is removed, but these catches where the fielder pushes the ball up from inside the boundary, steps outside and then dives back in to catch the ball, are permitted.”

“Our solution has been to limit any fielder who has gone outside the boundary to touching the ball while airborne only once, and then, having done so, to be wholly grounded within the boundary for the rest of the duration of that delivery.”