What lies ahead for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma post Test exit? How many ODIs left before they vanish from cricket forever

In just five days, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from Test cricket, a development that happened just weeks before the scheduled selection meeting for the tour of England in late June. Having earlier retired from T20 internationals following India's World Cup win in June 2024 in Barbados, the two stalwarts have now been reduced to just ODIs, the format they have dominated the most. India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will remain active in ODI cricket(AP)

Rohit drew curtains on his Test career on May 7, ending months of speculation over his future in the format, let alone captaincy. Kohli did the same on Monday, making an emotional announcement on Instagram. The two announcements happened just as the cricket world took a small break from the IPL 2025.

While experts have sparked concern over the vacuum left in the Indian Test team, especially with the crucial tour of England coming up, fans are desperately waiting for the next international fixture, which will feature either of the modern-day legends or both.

With the white-ball format being the flavour for the next two years, with the T20 World Cup scheduled in early 2026 and the 50-over event in 2027, India have a fair amount of matches lined up, implying Kohli and Rohit will remain active, mainly through 2026. Although their first international appearance since the Test retirement announcement will not come until August, with India set to tour Bangladesh. However, the tour is yet to be confirmed, and if it does get cancelled, their return will be pushed back to late October.

Here is the list of ODI matches India are slated to play before the 2027 World Cup...

India 2025 remaining ODI schedule (as per ICC FTP)

Bangladesh vs India, August 2025 – 3 ODIs (August 17-23)*

Australia vs India, October 2025 – 3 ODIs (October 19-25)

India vs South Africa, Nov-Dec 2025 – 3 ODIs (November 30-December 6)

India vs New Zealand, January 2026 – 3 ODIs

India vs Afghanistan, June 2026 – 3 ODIS

India vs West Indies, September 2026 – 3 ODIs

New Zealand vs India, Oct-Nov 2026 – 3 ODIs

India vs Sri Lanka, December 2026 – 3 ODIs

* – Yet to be confirmed.

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play in 2027 World Cup?

With their Test future under scrutiny following a horrid tour of Australia, many speculated that the Champions Trophy could mark the end of their international career. The fear among many ardent fans was that if India won, Rohit and Kohli would pull the same in ODIs, as they did in Barbados last summer, following the T20 World Cup win. But fans heaved a sigh of relief after both Kohli and Rohit struck down the narrative and criticism around their future and career after the Champions Trophy haul in Dubai.

A month later, at an event, Kohli confirmed that he has his eyes set on the ODI World Cup in South Africa in 2027.“The Next Big Step? I Don't Know. Maybe Try To Win The Next World Cup 2027,” said Kohli in a video that went viral on social media.

In a recent interview with journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, Rohit admitted he would want to avenge the heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in 2027, but remained cautious in committing himself to participating in the ICC tournament.

"It will be good if that happens," Rohit said on wanting to avenge the 2023 loss in 2027. However, after a pause, he became wary of his statement and quickly added that outside factors play a huge role in determining his selection for the team. "Are yeh sab kya puch rahein ho? Yeh sab mein nehi sochta. Apne zabardasti bulwa diya. I just told you that I don't think that far ahead. But these are big things. Who wouldn't want to play the World Cup? Would I say I want to sit at home? I would want to play, but a lot of things depend, like my form and how I manage myself," he added.