'What Mahi bhai always says is...': Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals masterclass MS Dhoni advice after gritty 58 vs Ireland

India defeated Ireland by 33 runs to seal a series-clinching victory in the second T20I of their ongoing three-match series, at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. Chasing a target of 186 runs, Ireland were restricted to 152/8 in 20 overs, despite a knock of 72 runs off 51 balls by Andrew Balbirnie. India captain Jasprit Bumrah was in fiery form, bagging two dismissals including a wicket maiden in the final over. This is only Bumrah's second match in his international comeback. He was out for a lengthy period due to injury and made his comeback in the first T20I vs Ireland. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi also took two wickets each.

Ruturaj Gaikwad spoke about MS Dhoni.

Initially, India posted 185/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of some dominant batting by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh. Opener Gaikwad was in good form, smacking 58 runs off 43 deliveries, packed with six fours and a maximum. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Samson clattered 40 off 26 balls, smashing five fours and a six. Rinku, who made his India debut in the first T20I, showed his middle order skills, with a knock of 38 runs off 21 balls, drilling two fours and three sixes in the process.

Gaikwad has long been heralded as a star and former India player and selector Kiran More also labeled him as a 'future India captain'. The 26-year-old has shone for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and has already won a league title. Speaking to reporters in Dublin, he hailed CSK captain MS Dhoni's impact.

"I think leadership role is a very complicated thing to be honest. What Mahi bhai always says is to take it one game at a time. Just be in the present moment, don’t worry about the future. Everyone creates hype and whatever it is. I am not the kind of person who do really watch social media and hear things about what anyone is saying about me. I think this is one of the traits that I have learned at CSK. I am pretty much clear about giving my best in the field, coming back home, chilling with my friends", he said.

Gaikwad has appeared for India in 11 T20Is, registering 212 runs at an average of 23.56 and 126.19 strike rate. Meanwhile, in two ODIs, he has got 27 runs at a strike rate of 48.21 and 13.5 average.

