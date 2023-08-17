‘What Shastri and MSK said…’: Ex-chief selector disagrees with former coach on-air over Kishan, Gill, Rohit for Asia Cup

Problems of plenty are nothing new for the Indian selectors. For the last few years, selecting a 15-member Indian squad has been one of the toughest tasks considering the pool of talent India have for almost every position. There are obviously a few like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who are irreplaceable in the ODIs but the other positions in the team are always up for debate. Apart from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's fitness, one of the biggest topics of discussion currently is India's opening combination for the Asia Cup slated to begin on August 30.

Sandeep Patil and Ravi Shastri had different opinions over India's openers for Asia Cup

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before the West Indies tour, there were hardly any doubts about the opening combination of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. But the former's below-par outing - he scored only two fifties in two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is - the Caribbean islands and Ishan Kishan's stellar show - he was the Player of the series after returning as the highest run-scorer in the ODIs - has given rise to a debate.

There is another factor apart from Kishan's form and Gill's lack of it. The left-hander is anyway likely to be a part of the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup as a keeper-batter. If the team management doesn't want to straightaway throw Rahul in an Asia Cup match after a long injury layoff then Kishan could be the man with the gloves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If that is the case, then India's top four could be rejigged. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, his 1983 World Cup-winning teammate, Sandeep Patil, who was also India's chief selector between 2012 and 2016 and the chairman of selectors in the last ODI World Cup, MSK Prasad discussed the same in a Star Sports special show in the leadup to the Asia Cup.

Shastri, MSK back Ishan Kishan as opener for Asia Cup

Shastri had no room for KL Rahul in his XI. Kishan was his first-choice keeper and confirmed opener. The former India all-rounder said Gill, Rohit and Kohli will have to be "flexible". He also cited Shikhar Dhawan's example to highlight the importance of a left-hander at the top of the order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"(Kishan should bat) right at the top, nowhere else. The others have to be flexible. between Rohit Virat and Shubman Gill, that can be your No.2, 3 and 4. And a very important point is, I was a coach at that time, and I keep saying that people don’t give the credit that Shikhar Dhawan deserves. I mean, that guy was an amazing player. You mention the World Cup in 2019 where we lost that semifinal, when we had a brilliant World Cup, he was the missing man there. You know, that made such a big difference – a left-hander at the top of the order, as opposed to three right-handers with the ball swinging away, which allowed teams to get a grip on where to bowl and bowl consistently," Shastri said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India keeper-batter, MSK Prasad agreed with Shastri. "If you are looking at Shubman Gill to open with Rohit. Then slotting in Ishan Kishan will be a problem. If you see some of the roles that he has played at No.4 or No.5, don't think he has justified his talent," he said.

Sandeep Patil disagrees with Shastri and MSK

Sandeep Patil, however, had a different point of view. He said he would not want to change the Rohit-Gill opening combination. "I will go with Shubman Gill looking at his form. I understand the argument that Ravi and MSK made (in favour of Kishan). But it is very important for the team's sake. I don't agree that Rohit Sharma will be more comfortable with a left-handed opening partner. Gill should open with him," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shastri replied: "Sandy has a very good point. We talked about Kishan doing well. Shubman Gill has had a fabulous 2023. This is where that flexibility comes. This is where you have to see the player's frame of find. How will Shubman Gill feel if asked to bat No.3 or No.4 as opposed to batting at the top? No one owns a position. If Virat has to bat at four, he will bat at four for the team,"

India's squad for the Asia Cup is likely to be announced by this weekend. The 15-member squad will give a window to India's World Cup squad which begins on October 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON